RMB Nigeria Asset Management has reaffirmed its position as a leader in wealth management, as its Money Market Fund, the RMBN Money Market Fund, ranked among Nigeria’s top 10 performing Money Market Funds for January 2025.

Delivering an impressive 23.3% return, the fund continues to offer investors a competitive return relative to treasury bills and fixed deposits whilst providing ease of entry and exit but, more importantly, robust risk management.

This achievement is driven by RMB Nigeria Asset Management’s strong research capabilities, strategic asset allocation, and active portfolio management. By leveraging market insights and a disciplined investment approach, the firm ensures that investors benefit from consistent returns, capital preservation, and liquidity even in evolving economic conditions.

Speaking on the fund’s strong performance, Kike Mesubi, Managing Director of RMB Nigeria Asset Management, stated:

“At RMB Nigeria Asset Management, we are focused on building a legacy of trust and expertise by providing investors with well-structured, risk-managed solutions. The success of our RMBN Money Market Fund is a testament to this commitment.

With a seasoned investment team and a disciplined strategy, RMB Nigeria Asset Management is setting the standard for wealth management in Nigeria. To learn more about investment opportunities with RMB Nigeria Asset Management, visit https://rmbnassetmanagement.com.ng.

About RMB Asset Management

RMB Nigeria Asset Management is the wealth and asset investment manager of the FirstRand Group in Nigeria. RMB Nigeria Asset Management offers a comprehensive suite of investment management services, including investment advisory, fund/portfolio management, and tailor-made investment solutions.