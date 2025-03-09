A delegation of investors led by the Bank of America has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic prospects, citing recent policy reforms and fiscal discipline as key drivers of long-term growth potential.

Tatonga Rusike, who led the delegation, highlighted the reduction in Nigeria’s budget deficit and commended the country’s economic progress.

According to a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance, Rusike noted that these reforms have significantly enhanced investor confidence.

During a meeting with the BoA-led delegation, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, outlined pivotal economic reforms, including market-driven foreign exchange policies and PMS pricing.

These measures have bolstered petroleum production, improved investment appeal, and generated substantial fiscal savings.

Reassuring investors, Edun emphasized that Nigeria’s economy is on a steady growth trajectory, marked by easing inflation, stabilizing prices, and strengthening fiscal sustainability.

He stated, “These reforms reinforce confidence in Nigeria’s investment climate.”

JP Morgan Delegation Explores Nigeria’s Economic Opportunities

In January, a delegation from JP Morgan, led by Dapo Olagunju, Head of West Africa, met with Minister Wale Edun to discuss Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance headquarters, focused on exploring investment opportunities and strengthening investor confidence.

The delegation included major institutional investors with significant holdings in Nigeria’s Eurobonds and local securities. Their visit was part of a broader fact-finding mission organized by JP Morgan to provide global investors with firsthand insights into Nigeria’s economic outlook, fiscal policies, and financial market stability.

Minister Edun highlighted Nigeria’s recent economic milestones, including the successful issuance of Eurobonds without a traditional roadshow—a testament to strong global investor confidence. He also reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) through strategic international partnerships and policy-driven reforms.

What you should know

Edun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a market-driven economic model, highlighting ongoing policy measures aimed at enhancing macroeconomic stability.

He noted that Nigeria has implemented significant fiscal and monetary reforms designed to improve investor confidence, ease capital flows, and foster economic growth.

Several forecasts have predicted a more investor-friendly climate in the Nigerian economy by 2025.

As Nigeria continues its journey of economic growth and reform, these high-profile meetings highlight the country’s commitment to unlocking its full potential. With a focus on policy reforms and fiscal discipline, Nigeria is positioning itself as a hub for business and investment in Africa.