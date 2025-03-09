As one of Africa’s largest economies, Nigeria is experiencing a significant digital transformation.

Two ambitious initiatives are driving this: the ‘3 million Technical Talent Program aims to create a pipeline of technical talent, and the ‘Broadband Alliance is enhancing digital connectivity in Africa’s most populous nation.

Additionally, Nigeria is witnessing a surge in digital payments, creating a thriving ecosystem where security, satisfaction, and convenience go hand-in-hand for consumers and businesses.

Nigeria’s digital transformation is propelled by its population of over 228 million, with a median age of 17.2 years. Recognizing the potential of this young and increasingly urban population, the Nigerian government is actively promoting this shift through targeted policies and initiatives. A key strategy among these is that of the Central Bank of Nigeria, designed to incentivize a move away from cash dependency towards digital transactions.

This acceleration unlocks unprecedented opportunities, particularly for Nigeria’s 40 million micro and small businesses (SMEs), representing over 80% of all businesses nationwide. And with 103 million people online (45.5% of the population) and over 220 million mobile subscriptions, the future of payments is undeniably digital.

This isn’t just a technological shift; it’s a reshaping of our economic landscape. By bringing more individuals and businesses into the formal financial system, digital payments foster financial inclusion, enabling access to savings, credit, and insurance. This, in turn, can drive significant economic growth. Globally, research suggests that the transition to a digital economy can generate 1-2% annual GDP growth, with even a 1% rise in card usage potentially generating an average $67 billion annual increase in goods and services consumption.

A Shift in Preferences, a Surge in Growth

A recent Visa-commissioned study, “Value of Acceptance, Understanding the Digital Payment Landscape in Nigeria,” reveals a powerful shift towards digital transactions, reflecting growing comfort and confidence across the country. Nigerian SMEs are wholeheartedly embracing this change, with a remarkable 90% of -accepting businesses reporting satisfaction and over eight in ten (84%) seeing a boost in revenue. This enthusiasm is further underscored by 83% of digital payment acceptors who believe these tools are essential for future growth.

The momentum is undeniable: In just the last one to two years, 74% of merchants surveyed have begun accepting online payments, with over a quarter (27%) expanding their reach through social media channels. Digitally connected merchants are reaping the rewards, enjoying an impressive 88% increase in customer footfall and a 58% boost in customer convenience.

Even better, a significant majority (76%) of cash-only SMEs are poised to join the digital revolution, planning investments in technologies like cards and wallets. Facilitating this transition through transparent and accessible POS systems is crucial, as 76% of these cash-only SMEs intend to acquire POS systems soon.

Overcoming Challenges, Unlocking Potential

While fraud is a concern, it’s important to note that only just over one in five (22%) SMEs worry about fraud with card payments, compared to over 60% for cash and 39% for mobile/digital wallets. This presents a golden opportunity to highlight the security advantages of cards.

Another key issue among cash-only SMEs is lost sales, with almost half (44%) reporting this as a result of customers not carrying cash. Showcasing these missed opportunities and the success stories of businesses thriving with digital payments can inspire wider adoption. Finally, with technical issues being cited by 42% as hindering digital payment acceptance, investing in reliable infrastructure and robust technology can help boost confidence.

Visa: A Partner in the Digital Transformation

Visa is a committed partner in Nigeria’s digital transformation, fostering digital payment growth through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives. We collaborate with financial institutions, businesses, and policymakers to develop secure, streamlined solutions that demonstrate the value of digital acceptance, including investments in technologies like Tap to Phone and providing educational resources.

As the preferred fintech ally in Nigeria, Visa catalyzes innovation and entrepreneurship, collaborating with local fintechs like Paga, Paystack, Habaripay and Zest Payments to drive financial inclusion through initiatives like tap-to-phone capabilities for SMEs and partnerships promoting digital wallets.

We’re also modernizing Nigeria’s payment infrastructure through partnerships with banks and fintechs, integrating technologies like contactless payments to enhance convenience and security. For example, our collaboration with Ecobank brought low-cost digital payment solutions to millions across Africa, while ongoing partnerships with Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and Guaranty Trust Bank have so far enabled solutions for over 200,000 SMEs.

Furthermore, Visa offers data-driven insights into payment trends and market analysis, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and develop tailored strategies. Our expertise includes ecosystem maturity assessments, identifying areas for optimization and facilitating broader digital payment acceptance. Through Contactless Payments and Click to Pay, alongside other forms of targeted support tailored for local needs, we are expanding digital payment access for all merchants..

A Collaborative Future

The future of Nigeria’s economy hinges on the success of its SMEs, the engines of innovation and job creation. Empowering these businesses to thrive digitally is a necessity. This requires a collaborative ecosystem—payment providers, financial institutions, businesses, and government stakeholders working together—to foster growth and innovation.

By pooling resources and expertise, we can equip SMEs with the tools and support they need to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, empowering them to embrace digital payments, expand their reach, and fuel economic growth. Ultimately, the digital transformation is about building a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive Nigerian economy. By working together, we can ensure our SMEs lead the charge toward a brighter future.