The UK government’s decision to keep the minimum income requirement (MIR) for British citizens and permanent residents sponsoring foreign spouses or partners at £29,000 per year has sparked renewed debate.

The increase from the previous threshold of £18,600, which came into effect in April 2024, according to DAAD Scholarship, has raised concerns about its impact on families and the wider economy.

An independent review of the policy, according to reports, is scheduled for June 2025.

Reports further cite that the minimum income requirement applies to British citizens or those with indefinite leave to remain, who wish to sponsor a foreign spouse or partner to the UK.

Indefinite leave to remain means a legal status granted to a foreign national allowing them to live and work in that country permanently, without any time restriction on their stay, essentially giving them the right to settle there indefinitely; it is essentially equivalent to “permanent residency” in most countries.

This policy, which was introduced in 2012, aimed to ensure that families could support themselves financially without relying on the taxpayer.

The threshold was £18,600 from 2012 until 2024, but it was raised to £29,000 under the UK’s previous government.

Financial requirement explained

To meet the financial threshold, the sponsor’s income is typically considered, although exceptions apply in certain cases. If the applicant is already working in the UK and switching to a partner visa or extending their visa, their income may also be counted.

In some cases, applicants receiving disability-related welfare benefits may face fewer restrictions. The policy, which is intended to prevent families from becoming dependent on public services, continues to attract significant attention.

Criticism of the minimum income requirement

Reports inform that the MIR has been heavily criticized by migrants’ rights groups, legal experts, and some members of Parliament.

One of the main concerns is that it disproportionately affects lower-income citizens, as approximately half of the UK’s workforce earns less than £29,000 per year.

Critics also argue that the policy has uneven regional effects, harming areas with lower average salaries.

Furthermore, applicants are required to provide extensive evidence to prove their financial stability, which many find challenging.

Parliamentary scrutiny and upcoming review

The policy has been under constant scrutiny since its introduction. Reports cite that in 2023, the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee called for changes, while the debate on the recent increase intensified following the transition to a Labour government in 2024.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, instructed the Migration Advisory Committee to conduct an independent review of the financial threshold. This review will assess the impact of the MIR on both the UK economy and family reunification rights.

What to expect moving forward

The £29,000 threshold will remain in place until the Migration Advisory Committee publishes its findings in June 2025. The committee is expected to provide recommendations for potential changes to the policy, taking into account concerns about immigration control and family life.

In the meantime, applicants who submitted their applications before April 11, 2024, will still be subject to the previous £18,600 threshold. While applicants after that date must adhere to the current £29,000 requirement.

With millions of families affected by this policy, the financial requirement continues to be a significant issue in the UK’s ongoing immigration debate. The outcome of the upcoming parliamentary debate and the independent review could result in further modifications to the minimum income requirement in the near future.