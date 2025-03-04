Taxes are deducted from salaries every month, but do you truly understand why? In the latest episode of The Nairametrics Novice Podcast, host Tolulope Adeosun sits with tax and regulatory expert Mr. Akinlere Akinyiga to break down salary taxation in Nigeria.

The conversation explores how taxes are calculated, whether Nigerians see the benefits of their contributions and the legal ways to reduce tax liabilities. They also discuss the consequences of tax evasion, the government’s ongoing efforts to expand the tax net, and what future tax reforms could mean for individuals and businesses.

With taxation becoming a major policy focus, this episode clarifies how Nigerians can engage the government to ensure accountability in tax utilization.

