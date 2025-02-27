The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has announced the recovery of over N300 million in misappropriated funds from 2024 till date.

The agency also revealed that it has received and resolved 200 complaints since its establishment in 2022.

The Chairman of the commission, Mr. Salisu Abdu, disclosed these details to journalists in Dutse on Wednesday, highlighting the agency’s dual mandate of handling public complaints and investigating corrupt practices.

“We have dual functions of attending to public complaints and investigating corrupt practices.

“I’m happy to say that within the period under review, we’ve won the public confidence, we received over 200 complaints and 75% were resolved.

“We’ve also recovered public funds of more than N300 million from 2024 to date. This is also another milestone,” he said.

Council chairmen under investigation

Abdu also revealed that five former and serving local government chairmen have been invited for questioning, stressing that the commission has the authority to summon any individual found to have violated public trust.

“It is not about those who left office, any person found wanting in breach of the public procurement process, rules and regulations or anything.

“It is part of our mandate; it is not all about arrest, ours is invitation, we invite people when we have reasonable suspicion of involvement in alleged corrupt practices or any breach of public process,” he said.

The chairman noted that land-related cases made up 75% of the total complaints resolved by the agency. He described the issue as a major source of concern and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to addressing such matters.

To further combat corruption, Abdu stated that the commission will intensify sensitization efforts aimed at educating the public on the dangers of corruption.

“The agency would scale up sensitisation activities to create awareness on the ills of corruption, as part of efforts to build a corrupt-free society,” he said.

What you should know

The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) is a governmental body established to address public grievances and combat corruption within Jigawa State.

Inaugurated on February 26, 2024, by Governor Mallam Umar Namadi, the commission is mandated to investigate complaints against state and local government entities, ensuring transparency and accountability in public service

The commission is led by Barrister Salisu Abdu as chairman, alongside permanent members Musa Kallamu Uba Auyo and Hassan Hashim.

The commission has a dual mandate: handling public complaints and tackling corrupt practices.

PCACC is actively working to enhance its capacity by seeking collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Beyond financial recoveries, PCACC plays a critical role in addressing land disputes, which make up a significant portion of the complaints it handles. The agency is also focused on preventive measures, including public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on corruption and its consequences.