The Federal Government has inaugurated a 30-member Sector Skills Council for fashion, leatherwork, and accessories to revitalise Nigeria’s textile industry and drive national development.

The inauguration took place on Thursday, marking a move to address the challenges of high textile imports and equip young Nigerians with lifelong skills for self-reliance and global competitiveness, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

At the event in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, expressed concern over Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported textiles.

He explained that the council was established to make the industry more viable and boost its contribution to national development.

Bugaje urged council members to use their expertise to support the government’s agenda to revitalise the textile industry, emphasising the private sector’s role in driving the council’s development while the government provides regulation.

He added that organising the sector and training young Nigerians under the Nigerian School Qualification Framework could make the industry a major revenue generator for Nigeria.

The Chairperson of the council, Mrs. Funmi Ladipo, called for collaboration among members to achieve the council’s objectives. She highlighted the economic potential of the fashion and textile sectors, emphasising their capacity to employ millions, empower youth, enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness, and stimulate local manufacturing.

Ladipo stressed the need to bridge the gap between skilled training and industry needs to fully unlock this potential.

She explained that the Sector Skills Council was established to create a structured, demand-driven skills ecosystem that equips the workforce with the expertise needed to meet the demands of today’s evolving market.

The council’s mandate includes reducing skills gaps, creating opportunities, developing skills plans, maintaining inventories, and engaging in advocacy and policy influence.

The council is expected to enhance the productivity of Nigeria’s textile sector by aligning training programs with industry demands.

At the event, Hajiya Hurayya Lawal, the wife of the Zamfara State Governor, was named the National Patron of the Sector Skills Council in recognition of her contributions to training young girls in various skills.

Additionally, the Dangote Academy received a certificate of recognition for its support in the skills sub-sector.

With the establishment of the 30-member Sector Skills Council, Nigeria aims to strengthen its fashion and textile industry, reduce dependency on imports, and position itself as a competitive player in the global market.