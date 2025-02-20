Australia has introduced the National Innovation Visa (NIV) 2025, replacing the Global Talent Visa (subclass 858), which closed to new applications in December 2024.

This new immigration pathway is designed to attract exceptional talent from around the world in various fields, including research, entrepreneurship, the arts, and sports.

The NIV’s purpose is to contribute to Australia’s economic growth, innovation, and research sectors.

The NIV offers a pathway to permanent residency in Australia, targeting individuals who can significantly contribute to the nation’s future development.

The National Innovation Visa (subclass 858) is a permanent visa designed for highly skilled individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their field. It is an invitation-only visa, which means that applicants must first submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) and receive an invitation from the Australian Department of Home Affairs to apply.

This visa is open to people from various sectors, including:

Entrepreneurship and Investment

Academia and Research

Arts and Sports

Professional Excellence

Successful applicants, according to reports, will have the opportunity to settle in Australia and contribute to the country’s growth and development in their areas of expertise.

Benefits

The NIV 2025 offers a number of long-term benefits for successful applicants. These include:

A pathway to Australian citizenship, once eligibility requirements are met

Permanent residency in Australia

The right to work and study in any sector

Sponsorship opportunities for eligible family members

Access to Australia’s public health care system, Medicare

Travel to and from Australia for five years without restrictions

New residents may experience a waiting period before qualifying for some government benefits.

Eligibility criteria for the visa

To qualify for the NIV 2025, applicants must meet several key requirements. They must:

Have an internationally recognized record of outstanding achievement in one of the following fields: academia and research, a profession, the arts, or sports

Be nominated by an individual or organization with a national reputation in the relevant field, such as an Australian permanent resident, Australian citizen, or New Zealand citizen

Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) and receive an invitation to apply for the visa

There are no age limits, though applicants under 18 or over 55 must demonstrate exceptional benefit to Australia. Those aged 18 or older must also provide evidence of functional English proficiency or pay a second installment fee if they do not meet this requirement.

How to apply

The application process for the NIV 2025 involves several steps:

Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI): Applicants must submit an EOI through ImmiAccount, showcasing their achievements and contributions, and provide supporting documents, such as awards and references. Receive invitation: If successful, applicants will receive an invitation to apply with a unique reference. They must apply within 60 days of receiving the invitation. Submit the visa application: Applicants must apply online via ImmiAccount, attaching necessary documents, including proof of achievements and nomination. Health and character checks: Applicants must undergo medical examinations and provide police clearance certificates. Visa decision: If approved, the applicant will be granted permanent residency in Australia.

The visa application fee starts from AUD 4,840 for the main applicant. Additional fees apply for family members included in the application, and those aged 18 or older without functional English must pay a second installment fee.

Processing times can vary based on individual circumstances, and applicants can use the Visa Processing Time Guide Tool to estimate their processing time.

Bringing family members to Australia

Applicants for the NIV can include family members in their application. This includes partners (spouse or de facto), dependent children under 18, and parents (if the primary applicant is under 18). All family members must meet health and character requirements.

What to know

The Global Talent Visa closed on December 6th, 2024. The National Innovation Visa for 2025 is now open for applications. Once invited, applicants must apply within 60 days to complete their visa application.

For more information, applicants can visit the Australian Department of Home Affairs website to submit their Expression of Interest and begin their application process.