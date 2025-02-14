From military general to billionaire investor, Lt General Theophilus Danjuma’s wealth journey involves strategy, timing, and opportunity. After serving as Nigeria’s Defence Minister, he ventured into oil and gas, founding South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), which secured lucrative oil blocks. His business empire spans real estate, shipping, and agriculture, cementing his status among Nigeria’s wealthiest. With a fortune built on strategic investments and political connections, Danjuma’s rise is a lesson in leveraging influence for financial success.

