Royal Exchange Plc, a leading life assurance, health insurance, and credit financing group, has announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters and a change in company secretary.

The relocation took effect on February 10, 2025, while the change of company secretary became effective on January 29, 2025.

In a statement released by Royal Exchange MD/CEO Hewett Benson to the Nigerian Exchange Group on Wednesday, the company said Forvis Mazars has been replaced with OOT Nominees Limited as the company secretary.

The changes

“Royal Exchange PLC wishes to announce a change in its company secretary. Effective from January 29, 2025, OOT Nominees Limited has been appointed by the Board as the new Company Secretary, replacing Forvis Mazars. The Board extends its gratitude to Forvis Mazars for their service and contribution,” the statement reads.

Regarding the new headquarters, the company announced, “We are pleased to announce the relocation of our corporate headquarters, effective February 10, 2025, from New Africa House, 31 Marina, Lagos, to Suite 18, No. 18 King George V Road, Onikan, Lagos.”

The company highlighted that the relocation aligns with its commitment to growth, operational efficiency, and providing a modern workspace for its employees.

What you should know

Last year, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) listed Royal Exchange Plc’s rights issue of 3.121 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each on its Daily Official List.

According to the NGX, with the listing of the additional 3,121,328,866 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of Royal Exchange have increased from 5,145,370,074 to 8,266,698,940 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

“Trading Licence Holders are hereby notified that an additional 3,121,328,866 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N0.50 per share of Royal Exchange Plc (Royal Exchange or the Company) were today, Friday, 12 April 2024, listed on the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The additional shares listed on NGX arose from Royal Exchange’s Rights Issue of 4,116,296,059 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N0.50 per share (The offer was 75.83% subscribed).

With this listing of the additional 3,121,328,866 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of Royal Exchange has now increased from 5,145,370,074 to 8,266,698,940 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each,” the statement added.