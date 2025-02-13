The Federal Government has raised concerns over Nigeria’s heavy reliance on textile imports, revealing that the country spends approximately $6 billion annually on foreign textiles.

This dependency has severely impacted the local textile industry, leading to job losses and stifling economic growth.

Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Sen. John Enoh, made this revelation during his visit to Sunflag Nigeria Ltd. in Lagos as part of a three-day industrial tour.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to reviving the textile sector, enhancing its value chain, and promoting made-in-Nigeria goods to reduce import dependency.

Sen. Enoh noted that decades ago, Nigeria’s textile industry was a significant employer, rivalling the government in job creation. However, due to multiple challenges, including smuggling, lack of infrastructure, and unfavorable policies, the sector has significantly declined.

“You would be surprised to know that we import $6 billion every year of textiles into Nigeria, and Nigeria consumers by doing that, employ 750,000 Chinese and Indian workers in their countries to clothe ourselves,” he said.

He pointed out that neighbouring Benin Republic has a thriving textile industry primarily targeting Nigerian consumers, further exacerbating the country’s reliance on foreign textiles.

Nigeria Spends Billions on Imported Textiles

Alok Bhardwaj, Managing Director of Sunflag Nigeria Ltd., highlighted the staggering level of textile imports into Nigeria, revealing that the country spends an estimated $6 billion annually on imported textiles.

“You would be surprised to know that by importing textiles, Nigerian consumers are indirectly employing 750,000 workers in China and India, while our local industry struggles to survive,” Bhardwaj said.

He noted that the Nigerian textile industry, which once employed 250,000 workers across over 250 companies between 1985 and 1990, has now dwindled to fewer than 10,000 employees. This sharp decline has had a ripple effect across the entire value chain, from cotton farming to garment production.

Smuggling and Second-Hand Clothing Threaten Local Industry

Bhardwaj also identified the influx of smuggled second-hand clothing as a major threat to Nigeria’s textile industry.

He noted that this practice negatively impacts local tailors and textile producers, with an estimated 1.5 million Nigerian tailors affected by the uncontrolled importation of used clothing.

“The employment of our people has a multiplying effect on the economy,” he stated. “For Nigeria to achieve its industrial growth targets, we must prioritize local production and create a level playing field for Nigerian manufacturers.”

“My visit here is to assure you that this government is committed to changing the situation,” Enoh said. “We will work towards promoting made-in-Nigeria goods and services to ensure sustainable industrial development.”

The minister assured stakeholders that the Tinubu administration is determined to transform the textile industry by implementing policies that encourage local production, curb smuggling, and attract investment into the sector.