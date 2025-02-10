The Canadian Immigration Department has introduced updates to the Express Entry program for 2025.

These changes are expected to impact skilled workers, tradespeople, and healthcare professionals who hope to obtain permanent residency in Canada.

The new guidelines, as cited by DAAD Scholarship, include changes to job offer requirements, specific eligibility criteria for various sub-programs, and updates to Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) rules.

The revisions move to help Canada meet its economic and labour market needs by attracting skilled workers. The following steps will inform on the process:

Step 1: How to secure a valid job offer for express entry

A valid job offer is a critical component for applicants aiming for Canadian permanent residency. Under the revised system, applicants must ensure that their job offer meets specific requirements.

These include details about the employer’s name and address, the start date, the correct National Occupational Classification (NOC) code, and a written confirmation of job duties, pay, and employment conditions. It is important to note that a work permit alone does not qualify as a job offer for Express Entry.

For those on open work permits, securing a formal, valid job offer is essential to proceed with Express Entry application processes.

Step 2: Sub-programs under the new express entry system

Canada’s Express Entry system includes three sub-programs with different job offer requirements:

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and Canadian Experience Class (CEC): Job offers must be full-time (30+ hours per week), paid, and continuous, lasting at least one year after obtaining permanent residency. The job must be in a NOC TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 category and come from an employer with a new Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP): Applicants with job offers from one or two employers in eligible trades (e.g., electricians, carpenters, welders) can qualify. Employers must provide a valid LMIA unless the applicant’s work permit offers an exemption.

Physicians: Special rules apply to physicians. Job offers are not required to be continuous for a year for applicants who applied after April 25, 2023. These applicants can still earn points under the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and improve their Express Entry score.

Step 3: Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) Requirements

A Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is required for most applicants, as it proves that no Canadian worker is available to fill the position. As of 2025, applicants who do not hold a valid Canadian work permit or are working under an open work permit must ensure that their employer has secured an LMIA.

However, LMIA requirements may be waived if the applicant has worked full-time for the employer for at least one year under a valid work permit, or if the work permit is exempt under international agreements or provincial agreements.

Step 4: Meeting job requirements and licensing conditions

Once a valid job offer is secured, applicants must demonstrate their ability to perform the duties of the position. They must also meet any licensing or certification requirements in the province where they plan to work. Since each province has different rules, applicants should consult the relevant licensing authorities for their profession.

Preparing for Canada’s 2025 immigration changes

The 2025 updates to Canada’s Express Entry system are meant to simplify the immigration process for skilled workers, tradespeople, and physicians. Applicants will need to secure a valid job offer, meet specific eligibility criteria, and fulfill licensing requirements to qualify for permanent residency.

With these changes in effect, 2025 may be an ideal year for individuals looking to make their move to Canada.