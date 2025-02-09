The ongoing construction of three bus and taxi terminals in Abuja, initiated by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has created employment opportunities for over 3,000 residents.

This is according to Mr. Rasheed Sholadoye, the Project Manager of Planet Projects, the company executing the terminals.

It would be recalled that in July 2024, Minister Wike inaugurated the construction of the terminals at three strategic locations: Mabushi, Central Area, and Kugbo.

The initiative aims to enhance the transportation system within the FCT by providing secure and efficient travel hubs while also generating job opportunities for residents.

Mr. Sholadoye, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stated that the workforce comprises both skilled and unskilled artisans, as well as security personnel.

He emphasized that part of the contract conditions mandated the employment of Abuja residents, aligning with the FCT Administration’s job creation strategy.

“FCT residents have enjoyed enormously from this project. We have employed a whole lot of them,” Sholadoye said.

“It’s difficult to give you an exact number but more than 3,000 residents have been engaged and more will be employed as the work progresses,”

Progress and Challenges

Sholadoye noted that construction at the Mabushi and Kugbo sites commenced in July 2024, while work at the Central Area terminal began two months later due to the need to relocate underground facilities near Eagle Square.

Despite the delay, he reassured that the projects remain on schedule.

“Mabushi terminal is now 92% complete, Kugbo terminal is at 85%, and the Central Area terminal is at about 50% completion,” he stated.

Project Completion Timeline and Features

Providing an update on the completion timeline, Sholadoye expressed confidence that the Mabushi and Kugbo terminals would be ready for inauguration by the end of February 2025, while the Central Area terminal is expected to be completed by May 2025.

“These terminals are not just about transportation; they are designed to integrate commercial activities. Each terminal will feature modern amenities, including cinema halls where commuters can relax while waiting for their buses,” he added.

He further highlighted that the Central Area terminal would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, making it a landmark that Abuja residents would be proud of.

In May 2024, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N96 billion for the construction of bus terminals and other transportation facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The cost covers the construction of the court of appeal in the nation’s capital, the provision of security operations and maintenance of backup generator for the street lights along the presidential routes and villa gate 8, as well as the upgrade of roads in the Kwali area council.