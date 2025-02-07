Google Maps has unveiled the top choices for restaurants, cafes, parks, and museums in Nigeria, marking its 20th anniversary.

The search giant revealed locations that have fascinated and captured the interest of both locals and tourists over the years, some of which include Dimplediva_scent, Oniru Private Beach, Flowershop Café, and the National Museum Benin City.

According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Google West Africa, the most reviewed restaurants in Nigeria include Mega Chicken and Farmcity Lekki, while Flowershop Cafe and Oliver Cafe top the list of most reviewed cafes. Additionally, Dimplediva Scent and Oniru Private Beach are among the most reviewed visitor attractions.

Kola-Ogunlade noted that City Park in Abuja and Muri Okunola Park in Lagos are highly reviewed parks, while the National Museum in Benin and Lagos are among the most popular museums.

Navigating the surroundings

He emphasized that by leveraging Google Maps, Nigerians can confidently navigate their surroundings, explore new places, and discover hidden gems.

“As Google Maps continues to evolve, its impact on navigation, exploration, and community engagement will only continue to grow,” he said.

On Thursday, Google celebrated 20 years of Google Maps, unveiling the most reviewed places in Nigeria and highlighting the platform’s significant impact on navigation and exploration.

Kola-Ogunlade mentioned that over the past two decades, Google Maps has provided directions for over one trillion kilometers, showcasing its importance in shaping users’ understanding of the world.

What you should know

The platform features over 250 million businesses and places, with 500 million people contributing to the maps each year.

Additionally, Google Maps receives 100 million daily updates, ensuring users have access to accurate and up-to-date information.

In Nigeria, Google Maps has been instrumental in helping users discover new places and navigate confidently.

The feature allows users to view estimated fares, quick shortcuts and routes, and information on current traffic and weather conditions.

For the top five most reviewed parks, City Park Abuja top the list, followed by Muri Okunola Park, Tinubu Square, Ndubuisi Kanu Park, and Freedom Park Lagos.

The top five most reviewed visitor attractions are Dimplediva_scent, Oniru Private Beach, The Good Beach, New Berger Roundabout Ojodu Ikeja, Lagos, and Emir’s Palace Kano City.

Flowershop Café seats at the peak of the top five most reviewed café, trailed by Oliver’s Café, Salamander Café, Café de Vie, and Wood House Café.

The top five most reviewed museums are the National Museum of Benin City, Kalakuta Museum, National Museum Lagos, Open Heavens International Centre, and Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).