The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has allocated $2.5 billion to its 2023-2027 Nigeria Country Strategy Plan (CSP), a five-year initiative aimed at eradicating hunger and improving nutrition across the country.

Announced during a co-creation workshop in Abuja, organized in collaboration with the National Social Investment Programme Agency (N-SIPA), the plan aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 and 2—eliminating poverty and hunger, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Mr. Seriene Loum, Head of Programme at WFP Nigeria, emphasized the agency’s commitment to working with UN member states, including Nigeria, to mobilize resources and fully implement the initiative.

The strategy is built on five pillars focused on food security, nutrition improvement, and emergency response. The project encompasses food technology, supply chain fortification, and preparedness for crisis situations.

“Our goal is to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry,” Loum stated.

Nigeria operates one of Africa’s largest social safety net programs, and the WFP sees the country as a critical partner in tackling food insecurity. Loum noted that the latest Cadre Harmonisé report from October 2024 estimates that 25 million Nigerians currently face acute food insecurity, with projections reaching 33 million between June and August 2025.

Given these alarming figures, he stressed the urgency of collaboration between WFP and the Nigerian government to mitigate the crisis.

NSIPA Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, echoed these sentiments, calling for a collective effort to combat poverty and hunger. Represented by Director of Human Resources Management, Mrs. Uche Obi, Lawal praised WFP’s support in bolstering Nigeria’s social protection programs, including the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfers, and the N-Power initiative.

“The WFP’s expertise in food security, nutrition, and emergency response will be invaluable in strengthening our efforts. This collaboration demonstrates the power of international cooperation in building a more equitable and prosperous society,” Obi said.

WFP’s investment, according to Lawal, has been instrumental in shaping meaningful discussions among stakeholders. “Your commitment to Nigeria’s development and the well-being of its people is deeply appreciated,” he concluded.

The NSIPA, established in 2016 and elevated to a full-fledged agency in 2023, has implemented key initiatives, including the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfers, and the N-Power initiative. These programs have reached millions of Nigerians, providing economic empowerment, education, and improved well-being.

