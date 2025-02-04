The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation, a new initiative designed to drive investment and develop critical infrastructure in Nigeria’s creative and tourism industries.

Announcing the decision after Monday’s FEC meeting, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa described the initiative as a game-changer that will unlock economic opportunities and position Nigeria as a global cultural and tourism destination.

“The corporation will serve as a special-purpose vehicle under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, allowing us to identify, deploy, and finance essential infrastructure,” Musawa said.

She emphasized that the project aims to generate at least $100 billion in revenue, significantly boost Nigeria’s GDP, and create two million jobs.

The initiative will focus on the development and revitalization of key tourism and creative hubs across the country. Among the planned projects are upgrades to the Obudu Ranch, Yankari Game Reserve, and the Abuja Creative City. The corporation will also oversee the establishment of a Creative City at the Wole Soyinka Centre in Lagos, a Centre for African Arts, and a Digital Distribution Network. Additionally, plans include upgrading the National Gallery and building a national museum in Abuja.

Musawa said, “We want to position Nigeria’s cultural assets on the global stage. “Imagine the giant of Africa not having a national museum in its capital. This initiative will correct that.”

She also highlighted the corporation’s commitment to expanding Nollywood’s global presence, making it a major hub for filmmaking and creative content.

The approval marks a significant step in Nigeria’s efforts to leverage its rich cultural heritage and natural attractions for economic development. Tourism and the creative industries are widely recognized as powerful drivers of job creation and foreign investment, and the government hopes this initiative will strengthen Nigeria’s standing as a leading destination for both.

The corporation’s PPP framework is expected to attract investors and stakeholders, ensuring sustainable funding and long-term impact.

“With the right infrastructure in place, Nigeria’s creative and tourism sectors have the potential to be billion-dollar industries,” Musawa added.

The next phase will involve mobilizing investment and rolling out development projects, with expectations that the initiative will transform Nigeria’s cultural and tourism landscape in the coming years.

What to know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government had outlined a strategic roadmap through the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s creative sector. The plan aimed for a 400% industry expansion by 2027, positioning the sector as a key driver of economic growth.

Minister Hannatu Musawa detailed the ministry’s 14 key initiatives, categorized under four pillars: Technology, Infrastructure & Funding, International Culture Promotion, and Intellectual Property Monetization.

Under Technology, the ministry plans to launch digital content tools, expand internet access, and improve content distribution nationwide.

The Infrastructure & Funding pillar focuses on mapping existing assets, developing new creative infrastructure through public-private partnerships, and launching an accelerator program for creative businesses.

For International Culture Promotion, the government aims to establish culture offices in Nigerian embassies and leverage AfCFTA to boost creative exports.

Intellectual Property Monetization initiatives include enforcing copyright standards, setting up globally recognized Collection Management Organizations (CMOs), and operationalizing Nigeria’s IP licensing framework.

Despite its vast potential, Nigeria’s creative sector contributed just 1.2% to GDP in 2022, lagging behind Morocco (2.7%), South Africa (3.0%), and Egypt (4.3%). The government aims to close this gap through investment and strategic partnerships, including a new collaboration with BigWin Philanthropy to drive job creation and capacity building.