The Naira gained big recently, and the Drinks and Mics crew—Ugodre, Arnold, and Tunji—are here to explain why! First, they explore the US Fed’s decision to freeze rates, a move that’s influencing global currencies, including the Naira. They also break down how Nigeria’s increasing foreign investments and steps to combat inflation are giving the currency a much-needed boost.

But that’s not all. The team dives into DeepSeek, a powerful tool changing the game for investors, helping them track market trends and make informed decisions. With all these factors working in tandem, the Naira’s rise makes perfect sense.

Curious about how it all connects? Catch the full conversation on Drinks and Mics over on NairaMetrics TV on YouTube. You won’t want to miss it—watch now!