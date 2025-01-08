The Lagos State Government has committed to completing the Mile 2 and Marina transport interchange hubs within the next 13 months.

Construction of the hubs, which began in July 2024, is part of the government’s effort to enhance Lagos’ transport network and reduce commuter congestion by integrating various transportation modes.

These hubs are crucial to the Lagos Strategic Transport Masterplan (STMP), designed to create a seamless network that connects road, rail, water, and non-motorized transport. They will serve as key transfer points, enabling smooth transitions for commuters across different transport modes.

The completion timeline was reaffirmed during a recent inspection led by LAMATA Managing Director, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo emphasized that the project aligns with the state government’s vision to make public transportation the preferred choice for Lagosians, with the update shared in a statement posted on the Authority’s X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday.

“During the inspection, Engr. Akinajo emphasized Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision to make public transportation the preferred mode of commuting for Lagosians. The transit interchanges at Marina and Mile 2 are integral to this vision, serving as crucial hubs that will seamlessly connect all modes of transportation – Road, Rail, Water and Nonmotorized transport.

“These interchanges are part of the 13 identified in the Lagos Strategic Transport Masterplan (STMP), and LAMATA is committed to delivering these two hubs within the next 13 months,” the statement read in part.

Engr. Akinajo assured that all stakeholders, including contractors and consultants, are working collaboratively to ensure the projects are delivered on schedule.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that construction of the Marina and Mile 2 interchange hubs began in July 2024. These interchanges are part of the 13 identified in the Lagos Strategic Transport Masterplan (STMP), which aims to create a seamless transportation network across the city.

The project is funded through a credit from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), alongside counterpart funds from the Lagos State Government.

AFD’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Xavier Muron, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony, explained that AFD’s investment in key transportation projects, including the interchange hubs and Quality Bus Corridors, is aimed at addressing the long-standing challenges of first- and last-mile connectivity in the state.

Muron emphasized that once completed, these hubs will significantly transform Lagos’ transportation landscape, easing congestion, improving the commuter experience, and fostering long-term economic growth across the city.