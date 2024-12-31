Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has officially signed the 2025 budget into law, amounting to N719.8 billion.

The signing took place at the Government House on Tuesday, following approval by the State House of Assembly.

The disclosure was contained in a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The budget, named the “Budget of Hope, Human Capital, and Economic Development,” prioritizes key areas such as education, infrastructure, and human capital development.

It allocates 64% to capital expenditure (N457 billion) and 36% to recurrent expenditure (N262.6 billion).

“I want to guarantee that allocating 64% of the budget to capital projects and 36% to recurrent expenditure will positively impact the lives of the citizens,” Governor Yusuf stated.

“The total budget estimate that has been ratified today amounts to N719.8 billion, with 64 per cent allocated to capital projects, totalling N457 billion and recurrent expenditure totalling N262.6 billion.”

Governor Yusuf assured the people of Kano that the funds would be managed in line with global best practices in public financial management.

He also expressed confidence that the allocation would lead to tangible improvements in the lives of citizens, enhancing the overall quality of life across the state.

What you should know

The proposed 2025 budget for Kano State was initially set at N549.16 billion, a figure that was later revised and ultimately signed into law at N719.8 billion, marking a significant increase of N170.64 billion.

This revision highlights the government’s enhanced fiscal strategy and its commitment to boosting key sectors.

Nairametrics visited the official website of the Kano State Government to gain insight into the proposed budget, which initially allocated N312.63 billion for capital expenditure and N236.53 billion for recurrent expenditure, resulting in a capital-to-recurrent expenditure ratio of 57:43.

Among the key sectors earmarked for funding in the proposed budget was education, with an allocation of N168.4 billion, accounting for 31% of the total proposed budget.

Health was allocated N90.6 billion, while N12.2 billion was designated for transport infrastructure.

Agriculture was assigned N21.03 billion, reflecting the importance of the sector to the state’s economy, and water resources were allocated N27.23 billion to ensure sustainable access to water.

Furthermore, N70.78 billion was earmarked for infrastructure development, a vital area for supporting economic growth and improving the overall quality of life for the people of Kano State.

The significant revisions to the budget highlight the government’s broader ambitions for development and social well-being.