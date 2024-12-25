Over the years, Nigeria has celebrated prominent figures in different industries who have not only made the country proud but have also done well for themselves as immigrants in other countries.

Oluwaleke Fakorede’s story is one of inspiration and perseverance. As a Nigerian immigrant in the United States, he has defied the odds to become a leading figure in the tech industry.

His remarkable journey was recently recognised at the Startup Festival Global, where he was awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. This accolade is a testament to Fakorede’s hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit.

Breaking Barriers

Fakorede’s journey to success is a true story of breaking barriers. As an immigrant who’s refused to let obstacles hold him back. Instead, he drew on his determination and resilience to pursue his passion for technology, which started while in Nigeria.

Fakorede’s story is a powerful reminder that immigrants are a vital part of the fabric of American society. They bring new ideas, skills, and perspectives that enrich the country’s cultural and economic landscape. Despite the challenges they face, immigrants like Fakorede are driven to succeed, and their contributions to the tech industry are invaluable.

Fakorede’s impact extends far beyond his own success. He is passionate about uplifting youths like himself, and his charity work is a shining example of this commitment. He’s been included among Tekisite’s top 100 tech people from Nigeria.

He organises a charity to sponsor the tuition of over 50 university students every year. This selfless act reflects Fakorede’s character and his desire to make a positive impact on his community.

Fakorede’s charity work is particularly significant in the context of the tech industry. As a leading figure in the field, he recognises the importance of giving back and creating opportunities for others. His commitment to education and youth development is inspiring, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.

A Trailblazer in Tech

As the co-founder of GoWagr and Chief Technology Officer at Insomnia Labs, Fakorede is pushing the boundaries of digital innovation. With 7+ years of experience in complex backend systems, web3, AI, and blockchain, he is a leading expert in his field. His project management, leadership, and communication skills make him a valuable asset in the industry.

Fakorede’s innovative approach and passion for entrepreneurship are an inspiration to aspiring tech leaders around the world. He is a true trailblazer, constantly seeking new ways to leverage technology to solve real-world problems. His commitment to innovation and excellence is contagious, and his influence will undoubtedly continue to shape the tech industry for years to come.

Fakorede’s achievements are significant not only because of his personal success but also because of the impact he is having on the wider community. As a role model for young immigrants and aspiring tech leaders, he is showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Fakorede’s story also highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. As an immigrant and a person of colour, he brings a unique perspective to the field, and his contributions are invaluable. His success is a powerful reminder that the tech industry needs more diverse voices and perspectives to drive innovation and progress.

What’s Next for this Talented Tech Leader?

As we look to the future, it’s clear that Fakorede is just getting started. With his impressive track record, passion for innovation, and commitment to giving back, we can expect great things from this talented tech leader. As a shining star in the tech industry, Fakorede is proof that with hard work, determination, and a willingness to take risks, anything is possible.

One can eagerly anticipate his next move and the impact it will have on the world of tech and beyond. One thing is certain: Oluwaleke Fakorede is a name to watch, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate future generations of tech leaders and entrepreneurs.

It is truly inspiring to see a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious institutions, making a positive impact in the tech industry.

Fakorede’s journey reiterates the importance of seizing the opportunities education offers the African child. His achievements serve as a shining example to current students and alumni, demonstrating that with hard work, determination, and a passion for innovation, they too can make a meaningful impact in their chosen fields.

He has contributed to different communities, like the Andela Learning Community, as a mentor for versions 2.0 and 3.0 (2017-2018), where he mentored people across Nigeria in Android development. He was also a co-organiser of the School of Code OAU (2017-2021), where over 100 students were taught different tech skills. He also co-led and led Google’s Developer Student Clubs (2018-2020). Fakorede is also a current co-organiser of LocalHost (fka DevOps Ng), a community working hard to increase the number of Cloud/DevOps/SRE engineers in Nigeria and Africa.

As a young man who is looked up to by many, his commitment to mentoring other students is particularly noteworthy. His willingness to give back to his community and support the next generation of tech leaders is a hallmark of his character, all of which is evidenced by how he has managed to effectively organise a charity that sponsors the tuition of over 50 university students annually, estimated at over 4 million naira for the last two years.

Through his mentorship, Fakorede is not only shaping the minds of future innovators but also perpetuating a culture of excellence and social responsibility that will have far-reaching benefits for Nigeria and beyond.