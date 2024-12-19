The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) ended trading on December 19, 2024, in the green, soaring 770.56 points to close at 101,248.02—a solid 0.77% gain—as it shatters both the 100,500 and 101,000 barriers.

Market activity increased amid this rise in price, with market volume climbing by 2.76% from 389 million shares reported the previous day to 400 million.

Market capitalization crossed into N61 trillion, ending the day at N61.3 trillion, underpinned by 10,260 deals.

HONYFLOUR and UACN led the gainers’ chart, both hitting 10.00% each.

However, it was not all positive, as TANTALIZER emerged as the biggest laggard with a sharp 9.77% decline, followed by MULTIVERSE, which dropped 9.73%, illustrating mixed sentiment across the market.

On the activity front, UNIVINSURE and AIICO stood out as the day’s most traded stocks, drawing significant investor interest and contributing to the heightened market turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 101,248.02 points

Previous ASI: 100,477.46 points

Day Change: +0.77%

Year-to-Date Performance: +35.41%

Volume Traded: 400 million shares

Market cap: N61.3 trillion

Top 5 gainers

HONYFLOUR: up 10.00% to N5.50

UACN: up 10.00% to N27.50

ARADEL: up 10.00% to N730.40

NAHCO: up 9.96% to N41.95

MRS: up 9.96% to N175.60

Top 5 losers

TANTALIZER: down 10.00% to N1.57

MULTIVERSE: down 9.73% to N5.10

JOHNHOLT: down 9.68% to N5.88

CAVERTON: down 7.76% to N2.26

OMATEK: down 7.35% to N0.63

Trading volume

Amid the market’s overall positive trajectory, trading volume saw a modest uptick of 2.76%, with 400 million shares exchanged compared to the previous session.

UNIVINSURE emerged as the leader in trading volume with 38.2 million shares.

AIICO followed, maintaining strong momentum with 20.9 million shares traded.

GTCO secured the third spot with 20.4 million shares.

UBA contributed 18.6 million shares to the day’s total.

PRESTIGE rounded out the top five with 15.5 million shares.

Trading value

SEPLAT led with transactions worth N7.4 billion, signaling strong investor confidence.

UBA followed closely with trades valued at N6.3 billion.

ARADEL and PRESCO recorded trading values of N3 billion and N1.5 billion, respectively.

NESTLE completed the top five with N 1 billion in transactions.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

ARADEL delivered a strong performance with a 10% gain.

OANDO declined by 2.84%.

FUGAZ stocks (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, ZENITHBANK):

GTCO led with 1.98%,

FBNH, ACCESSCORP, ZENITH, and UBA recorded gains of 1.32%, 0.42%, 0.22%, and 0.32%, respectively.

Outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index remains on a strong upward trajectory, closing above the 101,000-point barrier. Gains in mid- and large-cap stocks might continue to push market capitalization upward as bullish price action persists.