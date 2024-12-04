The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate has raised concerns over the uneven distribution of healthcare professionals in Nigeria, revealing that nearly 40% of registered physicians are based in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos.

He made this statement on Tuesday in Abuja at the Nigerian Medical Association’s (NMA) Third National Health Summit, themed “Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria: Translating Policies to Impact”.

Pate stressed that addressing this disparity requires more than policy development; it demands effective execution.

Pate also lamented inadequate funding has negatively impacted the performance of Nigeria’s health sector, preventing it from meeting its goals.

“Health sector financing has been inadequate and inefficient for a long time, with significant challenges in mobilizing funds and ensuring financial protection for much of the population.”

He projected that by 2025, domestic health financing at the federal level would increase, with more resources allocated to improving the population’s health.

Speaking further, the minister stated the issue of uneven distribution of healthcare professionals, noting that nearly 40% of registered physicians are concentrated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos.

“Addressing these challenges requires not just policy formulation but effective implementation,” he emphasized.

According to the minister, policies work when a clearly identified problem, its solution, and the opportunity align. But it’s not enough to have policies on paper.

“The real challenge lies in executing them effectively. Often, the timing and opportunities for implementation are not optimal,” Pate said.

The minister also commended the NMA for fostering peace and harmony in the sector, which he described as essential for building a robust healthcare system.

“While challenges remain and the country faces difficult times, we believe that with determination, sincerity, and a focus on patient-centred care, we can overcome these issues,” he said.

NMA advocates for policy review and local Production

NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, said the summit aimed to review healthcare policies, assess implementation, identify gaps, and propose impactful solutions.

“Our goal is to ensure that healthcare policies lead to the delivery of quality, patient-centered, and affordable care to all Nigerians within the framework of universal health coverage,” Audu said.

He stressed the need to develop Nigeria’s medical and pharmaceutical ecosystem to produce at least 70 percent of the country’s healthcare requirements, including medications and equipment.

“To achieve this, we need a sector-wide approach that brings all stakeholders together under a unified framework to drive progress,” he added.

Audu urged harnessing the best minds in Nigeria’s health sector to create a high-quality, patient-centered, and accessible healthcare system.

More Insights

Estimates from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) suggest that Nigeria has around 25,000 licensed medical doctors currently practicing.

Nairametrics’ analysis reveals that if Abuja and Lagos together account for 40% of the total, this leaves 60%, or approximately 15,000 doctors, serving in other states.

This significant disparity in doctor distribution highlights challenges in healthcare access and underscores the need for more balanced resource allocation across the country.