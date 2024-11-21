TotalEnergies has introduced its Young Graduate Program, offering recent graduates an opportunity to gain hands-on professional experience and international exposure.

This program allows participants to explore various roles within the company while developing the skills needed to build a successful career in the energy sector.

According to MSME Africa, the TotalEnergies Young Talent Trainee Program is designed for graduates to explore various roles within the company.

Successful applicants will take part in a rotational program, where they will move through different departments and functions for 24 months, gaining skills and knowledge that will help them build successful careers.

Eligibility criteria for the Young Talent Trainee program

To apply for the program, candidates must meet certain academic and professional requirements.

Applicants should have a Matric qualification and a B/BTech degree in one of the following areas: Mechanical, Electrical, or Electromechanical Engineering.

Alternatively, candidates with a B/BTech degree in Finance or an Accounting Technician NQ5 qualification are also eligible.

Applicants should have 0-5 years of work experience and a strong academic record. Additional skills required include proficiency in Microsoft software applications like PowerPoint, Excel, and Word, along with good communication skills, both verbal and written.

According to MSME, the program is also looking for individuals who are curious, willing to learn, and capable of problem-solving and analytical thinking.

Program benefits and training opportunities

Reports inform that the TotalEnergies Young Talent Trainee Program offers a range of benefits, including a competitive monthly salary. Trainees will receive professional training and mentorship, gaining exposure to different departments within the company.

This rotational program is supposed to help trainees develop technical skills, industry knowledge, and professional abilities.

MSME states that during the 24-month probationary period, trainees will rotate through various departments, work on diverse projects, and collaborate with experienced employees. This exposure will allow them to develop a broader understanding of the company’s operations and their potential role within it.

Trainees are also encouraged to seek feedback from supervisors, mentors, and peers to continuously improve their performance.

Roles, responsibilities, and career growth

Trainees will be involved in a variety of tasks, including completing training modules, shadowing experienced employees, and contributing to discussions. They will also be expected to collaborate with other departments to solve problems and implement solutions. The program encourages trainees to demonstrate enthusiasm and a willingness to learn while engaging in mentorship activities.

Throughout the program, trainees will also be required to focus on health, safety, and environmental (HSE) policies. They will ensure compliance with HSE guidelines and promote a safe working environment. Trainees will be responsible for minimizing HSE risks and contributing to the company’s overall health and safety objectives.

Application process and deadline

The deadline for applications has not been specified. Interested candidates can apply for the TotalEnergies Young Talent Trainee Program through the company’s online application portal.

