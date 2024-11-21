Lawmakers in Nigeria’s House of Representatives have rejected a bill seeking a six-year single rotational term for the offices of the President, State Governors, and Local Government Area Chairpersons.

The rejection occurred on Thursday following a voice vote by lawmakers who disagreed with the rationale behind the motion.

Honourable Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere of Imo State and thirty-three others sponsored the bill, titled: “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), to Create a Single Term of Six Years for the Office of President and State Governors, Recognize the Division of Nigeria into Six Geopolitical Zones, Provide for the Rotation of the Offices of President, State Governors, and Local Government Chairpersons Among the Inherent Regions and Zones, and Provide That All Elections Be Held on a Single Day, and for Related Matters.”

What transpired at the plenary

After the bill was mentioned by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, Ugochinyere rose and moved it for a second reading.

The bill sought to amend relevant laws to provide that elections to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be rotated between the North and South regions of the country every six years.

It also proposed that:

“Section 76 of the Principal Act is altered by inserting a new subsection (3) as follows: (3) For the purposes of subsection (1) of this section, all elections into the offices of President, Governors, National Assembly, and State Houses of Assembly shall hold simultaneously on the same date, to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly and in accordance with the Electoral Act.”

The bill further stated that inclusive governance was necessary to curb waste allegedly caused by periodic four-year elections.

A few lawmakers seconded the motion.

Speaker Abbas then called for a voice vote from lawmakers to determine the next line of action.

The majority of lawmakers said “nay” to the bill, while a few said “aye.”

Subsequently, Abbas upheld the majority voice vote, signifying that the bill was rejected by the House.

What you should know

This development means that Nigeria’s four-year term (renewable once if an incumbent is reelected) for elected officials remains unchanged.

Since 1999, the country has followed the current model.

The bill sought an alteration of the 1999 Constitution, but lawmakers have blocked this attempt.