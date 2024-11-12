Nigeria has recorded 1,035 confirmed cases of Lassa fever out of 8,569 suspected cases, with 174 deaths reported across 28 states and 129 local government areas as of October 13, 2024.

During the 2023/2024 season, the country also recorded 4,915 suspected cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), with 380 confirmed cases and 361 deaths across 174 LGAs in 24 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr. Jide Idris, Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), revealed these statistics during a press briefing in Abuja, stressing the need for vigilance as Lassa fever continues to affect lives and livelihoods.

Dr. Idris stressed that the agency’s alert on Lassa Fever and meningitis was crucial to preventing avoidable loss of life, which affects individuals, families, and the nation as a whole.

He emphasized that both diseases are preventable with timely, proactive measures.

To address these risks, the NCDC has already strengthened its prevention and mitigation strategies ahead of the expected outbreak season. Dr. Idris emphasized the importance of early intervention, especially considering the cases already recorded this year.

The NCDC is committed to comprehensive efforts to reduce the spread and impact of these infections across Nigeria.

On Lassa Fever, Dr. Idris explained that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health and NCDC, has been leading efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to Lassa Fever cases.

He pointed out that the number of states reporting Lassa Fever cases has been steadily increasing due to improved surveillance and greater community awareness.

He also highlighted that environmental factors, such as climate change and other harmful human activities, have contributed to the rise in cases.

NCDC and Federal Health Ministry lead disease control efforts

On Lassa Fever, Dr. Idris explained NCDC, working in tandem with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has been leading efforts to detect, prevent, and respond to Lassa fever outbreaks every year.

Lassa fever, a viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, is primarily spread by multimammate rats, although other rodents may also carry the virus.

“The disease’s high virulence leads to significant challenges for affected families and communities. We have continued to see a steady increase in the number of states reporting Lassa fever cases. This rise is due, in part, to improved surveillance, better community awareness, environmental degradation from climate change, and other harmful human activities,” he said.

Rise in Lassa fever cases tied to improved surveillance and environmental issues

Dr. Idris noted that the increase in reported Lassa fever cases stems from factors such as enhanced disease surveillance, greater community awareness, and climate-induced environmental degradation.

“In 2022, Nigeria reported 1,067 confirmed cases across 27 states and 112 local government areas. In 2023, 28 states and 114 local government areas reported confirmed cases, with 9,155 suspected cases, 1,270 confirmed cases, and 227 deaths. As of October 13, 2024, 8,569 suspected cases, 1,035 confirmed cases, and 174 deaths have been reported across 28 states and 129 local government areas.

“The disease also leads to significant loss of livelihood in the communities it affects. Heads of households are unable to work when exposed to Lassa fever, and when other household members are infected, the cost of care and treatment, which is often significant, strains existing household income, pushing families toward poverty in a swift turn of events,”

Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) remains a persistent threat

Nigeria also faces a significant meningitis challenge, with 380 confirmed cases and 361 deaths out of 4,915 suspected cases in the 2023/2024 season.

Dr. Idris explained that CSM, an epidemic-prone disease, becomes especially prevalent during Nigeria’s dry season, which brings dust, winds, cold nights, and frequent upper respiratory tract infections, increase the risk of infection, especially with crowding and poor ventilation.

‘Meningitis Belt’ at highest risk amid vaccination campaigns

The highest burden of CSM in Nigeria occurs in the ‘Meningitis Belt,’ which includes all 19 states in the northern region, the Federal Capital Territory, and some southern states such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun.

“Vaccination efforts remain a priority, and during the 2023/2024 season, a total of 2,281,750 doses of Men5CV-ACWYX were administered to high-risk populations in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, and Yobe, covering 134 wards in 13 local government areas. The campaign targeted individuals aged 1 to 29 years, comprising 70 per cent of the population.”

However, Dr. Idris highlighted that despite significant progress in surveillance, diagnostic capacity, and vaccination over the last few years, “CSM remains a priority disease and an ever-present public health threat in Nigeria, with annual outbreaks in high-burden states presenting a challenge for people, health systems, economies, and communities,” he highlighted.

He urged Nigerians to receive the appropriate vaccination required to protect against meningitis, avoid close and prolonged contact with confirmed cases of CSM, and avoid overcrowding in households, school dormitories, internally displaced persons camps, prisons, and other communal settings.

Dr. Idris encouraged all eligible Nigerians to get vaccinated, avoid close contact with confirmed cases of meningitis, and reduce overcrowding in communal settings such as schools, prisons, and internally displaced persons camps.

He advised healthcare workers were also advised to maintain high standards of infection control and report suspected cases promptly to local health officials to ensure rapid intervention.