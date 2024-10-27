The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups in Nigeria marks an important milestone in the nation’s tech ecosystem.

With the recent announcement from the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, about a forthcoming $1.5 million initiative to bolster AI development, Nigeria is poised for an even more profound impact on the continent’s tech ecosystem.

Currently, Nigeria boasts over 400 AI firms and startups, making it the second-largest player in Africa’s AI landscape as of 2024.

This growth can be attributed to Nigeria’s strong technological foundation, which has made it a focal point for both domestic and global investors. The country is set to host GITEX in 2025.

However, the journey has not been without its challenges.

Just weeks prior, the Ministry launched a N100 million AI Fund in collaboration with Google, which faced criticism for its perceived inadequacy in fueling the AI revolution. In response, Minister Tijani emphasized that the government’s approach involves pooling resources and fostering partnerships to expand the capabilities of the AI sector.

The upcoming initiatives, including the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence Trust, aim to ensure that AI development is ethical, safe, and sustainable, promoting local languages and community engagement in the process.

This holistic strategy not only seeks to improve the nation’s economy but also aims to enhance the quality of life for Nigerians through innovative applications of AI.

As we delve into the journeys of seven remarkable AI startup founders of Nigerian descent, we explore how their visions and contributions are shaping Africa’s $480 billion tech ecosystem, driving the narrative of a continent on the brink of an AI-driven future.

Silas Adekunle, a pioneering force in robotics and AI, is the co-founder and CEO of Reach Industries, dedicated to enhancing laboratory efficiency through innovative technologies. He also founded Awarri, which aims to foster AI and robotics education across Africa, addressing significant local challenges. Previously, he led Reach Robotics, where he launched Mekamon, the world’s first augmented reality gaming robot, garnering recognition as the highest-paid robotics engineer globally and a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2018. With a BSc in Robotics from the University of the West of England, where he graduated with First Class Honours, Silas’s expertise lies in bridging the gap between advanced technology and practical applications. His entrepreneurial journey has attracted over $10 million in investments, including backing from London Venture Partners.