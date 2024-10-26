Beta Glass has long stood as a beacon of excellence in the glass container manufacturing industry across West and Central Africa.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability and economic growth, Beta Glass has established itself as a true industry leader.

From its strategically located manufacturing facilities in Nigeria’s Delta and Ogun States, Beta Glass consistently delivers high-quality products while achieving sustainable financial performance.

At these locations, the Company operates three furnaces, which gives Beta Glass the significant competitive advantage of being able to produce glass in three colours simultaneously: Flint, Amber and Green.

Over the past five years, the Company has greatly expanded its production capabilities, significantly contributing to the Nigerian economy and community.

Financial Performance (2019-2023)

Beta Glass has experienced significant financial growth, reinforced by its strong revenue figures and capital expenditures (Capex) during this five-year period, reflecting the Company’s efforts to expand and modernise its operations.

These investments, totalling over ₦15.3 billion, have been instrumental in upgrading infrastructure, enhancing production capacity, and maintaining the Company’s competitive edge and leadership in the glass container manufacturing industry.

Over the last five years, Beta Glass Plc has demonstrated consistent financial growth and resilience, reflecting its solid position in the glass container manufacturing industry. From 2019 to 2023, the Company saw its revenue (VAT inclusive) surge by over 118%, climbing from ₦30.77 billion in 2019 to ₦67.36 billion in 2023. This significant revenue growth indicates increased demand for its products and the Company’s ability to adapt to market trends and expand its market share across key sectors. Gross profit followed a similarly upward trajectory, growing from ₦7.81 billion in 2019 to ₦12.39 billion in 2023, underscoring Beta Glass’ focus on operational efficiency and cost management.

Beta Glass consistently maintained a solid operating profit in terms of profitability, with a peak of ₦7.85 billion in 2021. The Company closed 2023 with a profit before taxation of ₦9.44 billion, highlighting its robust financial health despite market volatility. This growth has positively impacted shareholders, as reflected in the steady rise in shareholder equity, which reached ₦52 billion in 2023, up from ₦34.56 billion in 2019.

Beta Glass Plc’s income tax contributions demonstrate its role as a responsible corporate citizen. In 2023, the Company paid ₦2.71 billion in income tax, up from ₦2.67 billion in 2019. These taxes contribute to Nigeria’s fiscal budget, helping to fund essential public services and infrastructure development. Consistent tax payments from companies like Beta Glass are critical to supporting economic stability, boosting government revenue, and fostering sustainable growth in the Nigerian economy.

Fig. 1: Beta Glass Plc 5-year Financial Highlight

Workforce Growth

As part of its overall investment in Nigeria and its people, Beta Glass has been consistently expanding the workforce, thereby contributing to job creation and economic stability. The progress is evident in the Company’s employee headcount growth, which increased from 1,183 employees in 2019 to approximately 1,400 in 2024.

This steady increase in employment underscores the Company’s role as a significant employer in the region, currently providing stable and rewarding job opportunities for more than 1,400 individuals – most of whom are recruited from the local communities hosting the Beta Glass facilities.

Strategic Initiatives and Achievements

Beta Glass has consistently invested in expanding and optimising its operations to meet the ever-evolving market demands. Relevant strategic initiatives include:

Guinea Plant Expansion (2002): Addition of a second furnace to the Agbara, Ogun State facility, increasing daily output from 200 to 300 tonnes.

Furnace Expansion Project (2021): Expansion of furnace capacity (GF2) by 35,000 tonnes per year at the Beta Glass Guinea plant (Agbara, Ogun state).

GF1 Furnace Upgrade (2024): Rapid upgrade and cold repair of the GF1 furnace of the Guinea plant, completed in an industry record of 32 days. The effort required the expertise of 95 skilled engineers from Europe, Asia, and the local Nigerian team, ensuring a seamless transition and minimal downtime.

Presently, Beta Glass operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Nigeria, with a daily capacity of 720 tonnes and an annual production output of over 650 million glass containers. Additionally, the Company boasts the capacity to produce 3.2 billion crowns and 5.5 million crates annually.

Positive Impacts in Nigeria

In addition to its significant financial contributions, Beta Glass is also a leading presence in Nigeria’s environmental sustainability efforts.

In June 2024, Beta Glass, in partnership with Wecyclers, launched cullet trucks to boost glass recycling efforts, while also establishing glass aggregation centres through collaborations with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) and the Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE). These initiatives promote recycling and significantly reduce environmental waste, aligning with global sustainability objectives. With a firm commitment to achieving NetZero, Beta Glass is actively pursuing SBTi-approved greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, supported by ISO Management System certifications and adherence to Ethical Standards, underscoring our dedication to a sustainable future.

Beta Glass’ 50-year journey in Nigeria highlights its strategic growth, operational excellence, and positive community impact.

Beta Glass has reinforced its position as a leader in the glass container manufacturing industry through substantial financial investments, workforce expansion, and groundbreaking initiatives. Its commitment to innovation, sustainability and economic development drives the ongoing success of Beta Glass, a cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial landscape.