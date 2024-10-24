The alarming rise in building collapses across Nigeria has become a major national concern, with troubling statistics underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

According to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, Nigeria has recorded multiple high-profile building collapse incidents over the years, with Lagos being the hardest hit.

The first major incident dates back to October 1974 in Oyo State, where 27 lives were tragically lost. More recently, the collapse of a 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos, on November 1, 2021, claimed 52 lives, sparking calls for regulatory reforms.

Despite these calls, building collapse incidents have continued unabated. In 2022, Nigeria reported 62 collapses, with 20 occurring in Lagos alone. In 2023, the nation saw 52 collapses, and Lagos once again led the count with 17 incidents. As of June 2024, over 20 collapses have been reported across several states, including Lagos, Anambra, Kano, Niger, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Experts have identified a range of factors contributing to this persistent problem, including human error, poor workmanship, faulty designs, and widespread non-compliance with building codes. Negligence, failure of regulatory oversight, and deliberate circumvention of approved building plans further exacerbate the issue. In addition to the tragic loss of lives, these incidents have caused significant property damage, raising the stakes for regulatory reform in the construction sector.

In response to this growing crisis, the Construction and Real Estate Group of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) is taking proactive steps to find lasting solutions. The group will host a Stakeholders’ Summit focused on addressing the root causes of building collapses and formulating pragmatic solutions. The summit will bring together key players in the construction industry, including professionals, regulatory bodies, legal experts, and real estate developers, to discuss frameworks that enhance oversight and ensure compliance with building standards.

The summit will also address criminal liabilities linked to building collapses and explore best practices in construction. By fostering meaningful dialogue, the event aims to reduce the frequency of such disasters and set new benchmarks for quality control in the sector.

The NBCC Stakeholders’ Summit is scheduled to take place on October 24, 2024, at NBCC Plaza, Olubunmi Owa Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, commencing at 10 a.m.. This timely event is expected to provide actionable insights and strategies for preventing future tragedies in Nigeria’s construction industry.

For more information or to register for the event, please contact [Adedamola +234 902 782 7016].

