The Nigerian flying public is set to witness a rise in domestic airfares from one of Nigeria’s major airlines, Air Peace, effective November 1, 2024.

Nairametrics gathered this information from a viral internal memo, purportedly from Air Peace, circulating on social media.

A source, who is a senior staff of the airline and wished to remain anonymous confirmed this to Nairametrics.

The source clarified that the memo was intended for private partners but was unintentionally leaked to the public.

“Our intention was for the memo to remain strictly within our network of private partners, but it unfortunately leaked. Indeed, the fare review will take effect from November 1, 2024,” the anonymous source from Air Peace told Nairametrics.

The memo reads in part:

“This is to inform you that our domestic fares have been reviewed. The new fares are effective for flights from 1st November 2024. The previous fares remain available for flights up to 31st October 2024.”

According to the new fare structure, business class under booking class “J” will rise from 250,000 to 400,000, reflecting a 60% increase, while class “C” will increase from 200,000 to 330,000, a 65% hike.

Economy class fares will also experience substantial adjustments, with class “Y” increasing from 150,100 to 300,000, representing a 100% increase. Other economy fares will range between 120,000 and 210,000, highlighting varied adjustments across categories.

The memo confirmed that existing fares will remain valid for flights booked on or before October 31.

Additionally, all new fares will be refundable, with no change fees applied to modified bookings. However, the no-show fee has been increased from 10,000 to 15,000 to promote better booking management.

More insight

The following table outlines the cabin classes, booking categories, and the old and new fare structures, as detailed in the leaked memo:

Domestic Fare Review

Cabin BOOKING CLASS OLD FARE (₦) NEW FARE (₦) Business J 250,000 400,000 Business C 200,000 330,000 Economy Y 150,100 300,000 Economy S 130,000 280,000 Economy B 120,000 250,000 Economy H 110,200 210,000 Economy K 105,200 190,000 Economy L 90,000 170,000 Economy M 85,000 150,000 Economy N 80,000 120,000 Economy T 70,000 100,000 No Show Fee ALL 10,000 15,000

These fare changes come amid a challenging operating environment for airlines in Nigeria. Domestic carriers are grappling with rising operational costs, limited access to foreign exchange, currency depreciation, and fluctuating fuel prices.

As these economic pressures persist, frequent domestic travelers may need to adjust to the new pricing landscape, which could further impact demand on key routes.

While the fare adjustments aim to sustain operations, they reflect the broader financial difficulties airlines face across the country, with carriers seeking ways to maintain efficiency despite rising costs. As of now, Air Peace has not issued an official public statement on the leaked memo.