Nigeria is set to receive its first consignment of malaria vaccines today Thursday, a key development in the country’s ongoing battle against one of its deadliest diseases.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) confirmed that the vaccines will arrive in Abuja, where they will be received by Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

WHO-led distribution

The arrival of these vaccines is part of a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative to supply malaria vaccines to high-burden African countries, including Nigeria.

The NPHCDA noted that barring any last-minute changes, the vaccines will be officially unveiled on Thursday to protect children from the life-threatening disease.

Expected impact on malaria cases and deaths

The introduction of these malaria vaccines is expected to significantly reduce the number of cases and deaths, particularly among vulnerable populations. The government has developed a distribution strategy prioritizing areas most affected by malaria, especially rural regions with limited access to healthcare. The initial rollout will focus on these high-burden areas before expanding nationwide.

Proven efficacy of mosquirix

The vaccines, known as RTS,S/AS01 (Mosquirix), have shown strong results in reducing malaria cases and mortality among young children in clinical trials across Africa.

With this rollout, Nigeria will become the third African country to introduce the vaccine, following Ghana and Kenya, which began using it in 2023.

The global health body approved two vaccines: the RTS,S known by the brand name Mosquirix, and the more effective R21/Matrix-M, which has shown 77 percent efficacy in initial trials.

Pate, revealed that “some doses of the R21 vaccine have been secured and will be deployed in Bayelsa and Kebbi states as part of a pilot rollout.”

He said the pilot phase will allow the government to assess the effectiveness of the deployment strategy before expanding the programme nationwide.

“We’ve secured some doses of this malaria vaccine which will be deployed to Bayelsa and and Kebbi states so that we see how the rollout goes, and then in parallel, identify where the money is going to come from,” he noted.

The minister also disclosed that an estimated $250 million will be required to cover the targeted population across the country.

Malaria’s heavy toll on Nigeria

Malaria remains a serious public health challenge in Nigeria, affecting 97% of the population. The disease is transmitted year-round in southern regions and for up to three months in northern regions, with primary mosquito vectors being “Anopheles coluzzii” and “Anopheles gambiae.”

Nigeria accounts for 27% of global malaria cases and 31% of global malaria deaths, making it the country with the highest malaria burden in the world.

Progress in malaria reduction

Malaria prevalence among children under five dropped from 42% in 2010 to 23% in 2018, but significant disparities remain between rural (31%) and urban (13%) populations, as well as across socioeconomic groups.

Government response through HBHI

To address the crisis, the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) launched the High Burden High Impact (HBHI) approach, aiming to reduce malaria prevalence to below 10% and deaths to fewer than 50 per 1,000 people by 2025. Key interventions include switching to injectable artesunate for severe malaria and increasing preventive treatments for pregnant women, with coverage rising from 16.6% in 2018 to 31% in 2021.

Remaining challenges

Despite progress, challenges like low antenatal care attendance and limited access to treatment persist. However, public health experts are optimistic. They believe that with the vaccine and other preventive measures, Nigeria could significantly reduce its malaria burden and move closer to a malaria-free Africa.