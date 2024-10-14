Nigeria has once again plunged into a nationwide blackout following the collapse of its national grid system.

This marks the sixth grid collapse in 2024.

Checks by Nairametrics confirmed that all distribution companies are currently receiving no power from the grid, leaving their feeders without electricity.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company also addressed the situation with a statement to its customers on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the disruption in power supply.

“Dear Valued Customer,

“Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 18:48hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us,” Eko DisCo said.

This is a developing story…