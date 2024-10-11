Dyna.AI executives at the exhibition booth of the just concluded 2024 Nigeria Fintech Week in Lagos, Nigeria

Dyna.Ai, a leading AI-as-a-Service company, is strengthening its presence in Africa through strategic partnerships with local banks and fintechs.

At the recently concluded Nigeria Fintech Week 2024, the company showcased its innovative AI products, designed to revolutionize the financial industry by enabling smarter decision-making and supporting the digitization of financial institutions.

According to a report by Mckinsey & Company, the African financial services market is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected value of $230 billion by 2025. Excluding South Africa, the remaining markets are expected to reach $150 billion in revenue by the same year. This presents a significant opportunity for fintech companies, especially in markets like Nigeria, which has emerged as one of the biggest fintech hubs in Africa.

“The Nigerian Fintech Week was a great platform to showcase our innovative AI solutions and connect with industry leaders,” said Yasmine Ezz, General Manager for the Middle East and Africa. “We recognize the immense potential for AI to transform the Nigerian financial sector, especially given the anticipated growth of the market.”

Dyna.Ai is collaborating with leading Nigerian banks and mobile money operators (MMOs) on a diverse range of products, including conversational AI solutions like VoiceGPT, decision engines, and scoring products, among others. These solutions are designed to improve customer satisfaction, boost employee productivity, and enhance operational efficiency, enabling financial institutions to leverage data for smarter decision-making.

“Adopting an AI-first strategy is essential for the future of large enterprises;by leveraging the advanced conversational AI behind the phone and chatbots offered by Dyna.Ai. Our clients can significantly enhance their communication and engagement with users,” stated Yasmine Ezz.

With a dedicated local team and strong partnerships with major industry players, Dyna.Ai is well-positioned to address the unique challenges and opportunities in the Nigerian market. The company looks forward to expanding its footprint and deepening partnerships within the local market in the coming months and years, further accelerating the adoption of AI technologies across the sector.

Visit www.dynatech.ai for the latest updates.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai empowers businesses around the world with AI-driven solutions. The company is a leading artificial intelligence technology service company, headquartered in Singapore.

Dyna.Ai is dedicated to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of risk management and audience operations by leveraging systems, analytics, and AI-based operation solutions. We focus on utilizing cutting-edge AI techniques to foster business innovation and drive transformation.

With a worldwide presence in countries and regions across Asia, the Middle East, America, Europe, and Africa, we serve a wide range of institutions including traditional banks, digital banks, Fintech businesses, insurance firms, and various other businesses across different industries.