CATS, a telegram-based crypto project is launching its Airdrop event today as millions of its players anticipate its Token Generation Event (TGE).

Cats is another crypto game project hosted as a Telegram mini app and hoping to continue the success of other Telegram-based games like Notcoin, Catizen, and DOGS.

The CATS team announced the launching of its Airdrop event via its telegram channel informing its community that Airdrop balances are already available for the viewing of CATS airdrop participants.

“All CATS tomorrow!

We hope you’re happy with your final results, cats!

Airdrop balances are already showing on some partner exchanges, and soon they’ll be available on all platforms.

As promised, we’ve made it clear that CATS rewards those who truly support the project, not just those clicking around

And don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about the cats who were active — you’ll get some food too!

Remember, TGE isn’t the end — it’s just the beginning.

In 2 days, one of the biggest updates will go live. We’ll open the door to exclusive CATS PFPs that will represent your unique “meow” in this new digital era, where your digital life is just as important as your real one.

Also, the off-chain claim will open 2 days after the TGE, so stay tuned!” Cats team announced.

$CATS token would be listed on major exchanges like Bybit, Bitget, Gate and Kucoin. The On-chain claim will commence two days after the official listing today to allow users to fully access their tokens.

At the time of the report, reactions have already started pouring in from the CATS community who have viewed their CATS balance.

The reactions so far from Nigerian players are similar to that of Hamster Kombat as complaints of very small token allocation persist again. Many players claim to have received Crypto dust again while questioning the viability of crypto airdrop campaigns after the Hamster Kombat debacle.

What will be the listing price?

As it stands now, the premarket price for $CATS token is $0.003 while the official listing price is not known yet. Going by the pre market price a CAT’S player who received 200k CATS token as airdrop reward will be expecting a reward of $60.

Most Nigerians did not hit 200k cats by the way which means that the majority of the Nigerian miners will be earning less than $60 assuming the official listing price is above the pre-market price.

What to Know

Asides the airdrop, CATS is preparing a major update two days after the much-anticipated TGE. The update will introduce customizable profile pictures (PFPs), which users can upgrade using their $CATS tokens.

These PFPs are a huge part of CATS digital ecosystem and will feature mostly in the Season 2 of the CATS project.