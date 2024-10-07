The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has strengthened its air patrol and surveillance capabilities with the acquisition of a Cessna Grand Caravan EX-208B aircraft.

The Comptroller-General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, announced this development in a statement issued by the service’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Sunday in Abuja.

Describing the acquisition as a “game-changer,” Adeniyi emphasized that the aircraft would significantly boost the service’s ability to combat smuggling and enhance border security.

The newly acquired aircraft, registered as 5N-BAA, is equipped with a modern Garmin G 1000 avionics cockpit system, allowing it to operate effectively in various conditions, including day, night, and low visibility. Adeniyi highlighted in the statement that the aircraft’s capacity to carry up to ten officers and its six-hour aerial endurance will greatly improve the NCS’s surveillance operations.

“This aircraft will be a game-changer for the NCS air wing,” Adeniyi stated. “Its ability to carry ten officers, coupled with its six-hour aerial endurance, will significantly enhance our capacity for air surveillance and border patrol.”

The statement further outlined that the aircraft is expected to play a vital role in detecting smuggling routes, deploying armed personnel, and providing swift support for ground operations.

This capability is especially crucial in Nigeria’s vast and often challenging border regions, where rapid response times can be the difference between intercepting illegal activities and missing critical opportunities.

By providing an aerial advantage, the Cessna Grand Caravan allows the NCS to survey difficult terrain and monitor suspicious movements that would be difficult to track from the ground.

More insights

The statement emphasized that the Cessna EX-208B, equipped with the reliable PT6 Pratt and Whitney engine, is built to withstand the rigorous demands of border security operations.

Its powerful engine allows for operations on remote airstrips and access to areas that might be challenging for other aircraft.

Adeniyi highlighted the aircraft’s rugged versatility, noting that its design supports short-field take-offs and landings, making it ideal for rapid deployment across varied terrains, from dense forests to open savannas.

This capability is expected to significantly enhance the NCS’s ability to conduct surprise inspections and swiftly address emerging threats.

The statement further described the aircraft as a strategic asset for Nigeria Customs Technical and Hangar Services Ltd, offering not only logistical support but also opportunities for revenue generation.

Its dual role in surveillance and transportation enables it to fulfil multiple functions, aligning with the service’s broader operational objectives.

Additionally, the statement noted that the aircraft’s cost-efficiency, due to its relatively low operational and maintenance expenses compared to similar models, makes it a sustainable choice for long-term air surveillance.

This ensures that the service can fully leverage the aircraft’s capabilities without burdening its budget, allowing for consistent operations over time.