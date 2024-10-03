Following the resounding success of last year’s edition, The FinTribe, Nigeria’s leading finance community exclusively for women, is thrilled to announce the return of The FinTribe Finance Fair.

This year’s event will be held at the Landmark Events Centre, nestled in the vibrant Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, October 19th, 2024.

The fair will equip attendees with the knowledge and practical resources necessary to achieve financial independence and build lasting wealth. Free registrations are still open at https://bit.ly/FinTribeFinanceFair2024

This year’s fair will feature none other than Shaffy Bello, the iconic Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, as the keynote speaker. Known for her captivating performances in Nollywood classics like “Chief Daddy” and “The Men’s Club,” and many more, Bello has also successfully navigated the world of business, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with.

She will engage in an exclusive fireside chat with Jennifer Awirigwe, renowned finance expert and founder of The FinTribe, popularly known as Financial Jennifer.

This highly anticipated conversation will explore Bello’s remarkable journey through the entertainment industry, her entrepreneurial ventures, and the strategies she has employed to build a solid financial foundation. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into:

Turning passion into profit: Bello will share how she transformed her creative talents into sustainable wealth, offering practical advice for women looking to monetize their skills and passions.

The power of personal branding: Learn how Bello cultivated a solid personal brand that has contributed to her success both on and off the screen.

Mastering the art of reinvention: Discover how Bello has consistently reinvented herself throughout her career, remaining relevant and achieving success in a dynamic industry. This is particularly relevant given her bold move to relocate to Nigeria after years of building a life in the United States.

Building a “become the bag” mindset: Gain insights into the financial principles and mindset required to achieve economic power in today’s ever-evolving economy.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Shaffy Bello headline The FinTribe Finance Fair 2024,” says Financial Jennifer, Founder of The FinTribe. “She is a true embodiment of the empowered woman who has taken control of her financial destiny. Her story inspires us all, and her insights will be invaluable to our attendees.”

Jennifer adds, “Shaffy’s journey resonates deeply with the theme of this year’s fair, ‘Becoming the Bag.’ She has not only achieved phenomenal success in her career but has also leveraged that success to build financial security. This is the message we want to amplify – that women have the power to create wealth and achieve their financial goals.”

The 2024 FinTribe Finance Fair builds upon the tremendous success of the 2023 edition, which attracted over 5,000 participants. This year, the event is expected to draw an even larger crowd, with over 7,000 women from across Nigeria anticipated to attend.

In addition to the keynote conversation with Shaffy Bello, the fair will offer a variety of activities, including a much-anticipated segment featuring the CEO of NGX RegCo, Olufemi Shobanjo. There will also be interactive workshops led by industry experts, panel discussions featuring successful women from various fields such as Medical Aesthetician & CEO at Hello Perfect, Onyeka Michael Ugwu; Founder of Feminine and Flattering, Njideka Emu; Executive Coach & President of 9to5Chick, Glory Edozien (PhD); Founder of Smart Stewards, Sola Adesakin; MD of Optimus by Afrinvest, Ayodeji Ebo; Multi-brand influencer & Reality TV Star, Beauty Tukura; Seasoned Journalist & Entrepreneur, Emem Ime Okwoche; and Connectologist & Founder of Girl Hub Africa, Gusi Tobby.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded women, financial advisors, and potential mentors as well as enjoy personalized advice from financial experts to address their specific financial goals and challenges.

The FinTribe Fair will showcase incredible women shattering glass ceilings and provide attendees with the resources needed to take control of their financial futures. Registrations are still open at https://bit.ly/FinTribeFinanceFair2024

About The Fintribe

The FinTribe is a dedicated community of women focused on saving, investing, and building wealth together. With a global audience of over 200,000 women spanning more than 35 countries, FinTribe has made significant strides in promoting financial literacy, achieving a combined savings and investment milestone of over One Billion Naira in 2023. To learn more about the upcoming Finance Fair, visit thefintribe.com/fair.