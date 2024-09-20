In response to the flood disaster in Maiduguri, Borno State, several prominent individuals have stepped forward with substantial donations to aid victims and support recovery efforts.

The Borno State government announced receiving over N12 billion in cash and material donations to aid victims of the Alau Dam flood disaster in Maiduguri.

Abdurrahman Bundi, Senior Special Adviser on New Media to Governor Babagana Zulum, disclosed this during an update on the Maiduguri Relief Fund on Thursday.

Bundi revealed that Aliko Dangote leads the list of individuals with a donation of N2 billion. The state also revealed that various other donors contributed including corporate entities, state governments, legislators, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Individual contributions

Aliko Dangote: N2 billion

Aminu Dantata: N1.5 billion

Mohammed Indimi: N1 billion

Oluremi Tinubu: N500 million

Dahiru Mangal: N100 million

Atiku Abubakar: N100 million

Ali Modu Sheriff: N100 million

Rep. Mukhtar Betara: N100 million

Abdulsalam Kachala: N100 million

Peter Obi: N50 million

Rabiu Kwankwaso: N50 million

Ahmed Lawan: N50 million

Mohammad Maifata: N50 million

Ibrahim Umar: N50 million

Mohammad Imam: N50 million

Ali Dalori: N50 million

Sen. Tahir Monguno: N50 million

Sen. Kaka Shehu: N50 million

Other Notable Contributions

In addition to these individual donations, various organisations and state governments also made significant contributions:

State governments

Borno Local Government Areas (LGAs): N1.2 billion

Bauchi and Niger States: N250 million each

Adamawa State: N50 million

Nasarawa State: Six trucks of rice, spaghetti, and sugar

Organisations

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) emerged as one of the largest donors, contributing N3 billion along with food supplies

Other organisation donations

Matrix Energy: 10 trucks of fertilizer and foodstuff (worth over N120 million)

JAIZ Bank: N100 million

Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): 10 trucks of fertilizer and foodstuff (worth over N120 million)

What you should know

Severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria has killed at least 30 people and affected more than one million others, the authorities have said.

The collapse of the Alau dam on the Ngadda river in Borno State caused by heavy rains had caused a dam to overflow resulting to the state’s worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago, and prompted residents to flee their homes.

This incident also resulted to the decimating a state-owned zoo and washing crocodiles and snakes into flooded communities.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ordered the immediate closure of the Gomboru drug market in Maiduguri after floodwaters submerged the area, compromising drugs which were later sun-dried and set for resale.