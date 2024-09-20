In response to the flood disaster in Maiduguri, Borno State, several prominent individuals have stepped forward with substantial donations to aid victims and support recovery efforts.
The Borno State government announced receiving over N12 billion in cash and material donations to aid victims of the Alau Dam flood disaster in Maiduguri.
Abdurrahman Bundi, Senior Special Adviser on New Media to Governor Babagana Zulum, disclosed this during an update on the Maiduguri Relief Fund on Thursday.
Bundi revealed that Aliko Dangote leads the list of individuals with a donation of N2 billion. The state also revealed that various other donors contributed including corporate entities, state governments, legislators, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).
Individual contributions
- Aliko Dangote: N2 billion
- Aminu Dantata: N1.5 billion
- Mohammed Indimi: N1 billion
- Oluremi Tinubu: N500 million
- Dahiru Mangal: N100 million
- Atiku Abubakar: N100 million
- Ali Modu Sheriff: N100 million
- Rep. Mukhtar Betara: N100 million
- Abdulsalam Kachala: N100 million
- Peter Obi: N50 million
- Rabiu Kwankwaso: N50 million
- Ahmed Lawan: N50 million
- Mohammad Maifata: N50 million
- Ibrahim Umar: N50 million
- Mohammad Imam: N50 million
- Ali Dalori: N50 million
- Sen. Tahir Monguno: N50 million
- Sen. Kaka Shehu: N50 million
Other Notable Contributions
In addition to these individual donations, various organisations and state governments also made significant contributions:
State governments
- Borno Local Government Areas (LGAs): N1.2 billion
- Bauchi and Niger States: N250 million each
- Adamawa State: N50 million
- Nasarawa State: Six trucks of rice, spaghetti, and sugar
Organisations
The North East Development Commission (NEDC) emerged as one of the largest donors, contributing N3 billion along with food supplies
Other organisation donations
- Matrix Energy: 10 trucks of fertilizer and foodstuff (worth over N120 million)
- JAIZ Bank: N100 million
- Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): 10 trucks of fertilizer and foodstuff (worth over N120 million)
What you should know
Severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria has killed at least 30 people and affected more than one million others, the authorities have said.
The collapse of the Alau dam on the Ngadda river in Borno State caused by heavy rains had caused a dam to overflow resulting to the state’s worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago, and prompted residents to flee their homes.
This incident also resulted to the decimating a state-owned zoo and washing crocodiles and snakes into flooded communities.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ordered the immediate closure of the Gomboru drug market in Maiduguri after floodwaters submerged the area, compromising drugs which were later sun-dried and set for resale.
Leave a Reply