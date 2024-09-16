The United Kingdom has released its immigration statistics for the year ending June 2024, detailing visa issuance across work, study, and family categories.

The latest comprehensive report shows notable shifts within various visa categories, providing insights into recent trends and changes.

Overview of UK Visa Grants

“During the year ending June 2024, the UK issued 1.16 million visas across work, study, and family purposes, including those for dependents.” TravelBiz findings inform.

This total encompasses both short-term and long-term visas, as well as extensions, category changes, and grants of settlement or citizenship to individuals already in the UK.

Work Visa Trends

Reports show that the distribution of work visas varies across different categories. Although the total number of work visas issued has increased, some specific categories have changed significantly.

Some categories of work visas have seen substantial growth, while others have experienced declines or changes. In other words, the overall trend is upward, but the specific details within the different types of work visas show varied and sometimes contrasting patterns.

Overall Decline in Work Visas

A total of 286,382 work visas were granted, marking an 11% decrease from the previous year. This number, however, is still more than double the figure from 2019.

“The data reflects an adjustment in the work visa landscape, with certain categories seeing reductions,” said a Home Office spokesperson.

Health and Care Worker Visas Drop

Findings show that the ‘Health and Care Worker’ visa category saw a substantial decrease, with only 89,095 visas issued, representing a 26% drop from last year.

The period from April to June 2024 alone saw an 81% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2023. This decline has raised concerns about staffing in the health sector.

Growth in Skilled Worker Visas

Visas issued under the broader “Worker” category, including Skilled Worker visas, have more than doubled since 2021. Despite this, the category experienced a slight 3% decrease in the past year, with 88,653 visas granted.

Dependents of Work Visa Holders

Dependents of work visa holders received 260,392 visas, with 69% going to the families of Health and Care Workers. This shows how work visas are linked to family reunification.

Temporary and Seasonal Worker Visas

The UK issued 77,419 Temporary Worker visas, including 34,332 for seasonal jobs and 24,091 under the Youth Mobility Scheme. This indicates there is a continued need for temporary and seasonal workers in different industries.

Study Visa Trends

UK educational institutions continue to attract a significant number of international students, though recent figures indicate a shift in visa patterns.

Decrease in Study Visas

Further reports from TravelBiz inform that sponsored study visas for foreign students increased by 13% over the past year, totaling 432,225.

This figure represents a 13% decrease from the previous year but remains 61% higher than in 2019. “The number of study visas granted shows a slight dip, yet the long-term trend remains positive,” noted an immigration analyst.

Popularity of Masters-Level Courses

A majority of student visas (65%) were issued for master’s level programs. However, the number of visas for student dependents dropped sharply by 81% during the first half of 2024, with main applicant visas falling by 23% in the same period.

Family Visas and Citizenship Grants

Family-related visas and British citizenship grants have also seen notable increases, reflecting changes in immigration patterns.

Increase in Family Visas

Family-related visa applications surged by 40% over the year, with 98,906 visas granted.

This trend indicates a growing focus on family reunification. “Family visas are a crucial aspect of immigration, with a significant rise in applications,” said a spokesperson for the UK Visas and Immigration.

Growth in Settlement and Citizenship Grants

Settlement visas granted rose by 17% to 137,020.

British citizenship grants saw a 37% increase, reaching 246,488. This growth in settlement and citizenship figures shows a strong demand for long-term residence options in the UK.

The immigration data highlights evolving trends in work, study, and family visas, alongside a significant increase in settlement and citizenship grants.

These figures reflect ongoing adjustments and shifts within the UK’s immigration system.