A strike at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) one of Africa’s busiest airports, has led to significant disruptions, causing delays and cancellations for both domestic and international flights, Kenya Airways confirmed on Wednesday.

The industrial action, spearheaded by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, is in protest against a proposed 30-year lease agreement with India’s Adani Group.

The deal, first announced in July, would see Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) take control of operations at the country’s busiest airport, a move that union representatives claim would result in job losses and the introduction of foreign labour.

Footage aired by the local media showed striking airport staff blowing horns and chanting slogans such as “Adani must go” as the protest unfolded. In one instance, police were seen clashing with demonstrators, with an officer striking a protester with a baton.

The Kenyan government has maintained that no decision has been made regarding the lease, which it frames as a public-private partnership aimed at upgrading JKIA, which is currently operating beyond capacity. Officials have reiterated that the airport is not being sold.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced that limited operations had resumed by 7:00 AM local time (0400 GMT), with efforts underway to normalise services. Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media showed lengthy queues of stranded passengers outside JKIA’s terminal as the strike continued into Wednesday.

The protest action has also extended to regional airports in Kisumu and Mombasa, exacerbating the disruption. Kenya’s High Court has temporarily blocked the Adani proposal, which includes plans for a new runway and terminal upgrade, to allow time for a judicial review.

What to know

On September 10, 2024, the Kenyan High Court suspended a $1.85 billion deal between the government and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., which would have granted a 30-year lease to operate Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The court’s decision, pending further judicial review, followed a joint application by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The LSK and KHRC argued that Kenya could raise the required funds for the airport upgrade independently, without exposing the country to financial risks, potential job losses, and poor value for taxpayers. In their filing, they emphasized that leasing JKIA, a strategic national asset, to a private entity violates constitutional principles of good governance and responsible use of public funds. The court’s stay prevents any steps towards implementing the lease until the review is completed.

The proposed deal has sparked opposition, notably from the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which warned of job cuts and the hiring of foreign workers.