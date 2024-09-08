The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it has launched the first phase of its Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) initiative with the deployment of corps members in 12 states of the federation as trainers.

The agency in a statement released on Saturday said it is leveraging its partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to drive the program through which it aims to achieve 70% digital literacy for all Nigerians by 2027.

According to NITDA, the 12 states where the pilot phase of the program has begun include the Federal Capital Territory, Kebbi State, Jigawa State, Yobe State, Gombe State, Kwara State, Ekiti State, Osun State, Cross River State, Bayelsa State, Abia State and Ebonyi state.

“In these states, camp sensitization lectures are underway, introducing corps members and local communities to the goals of the Digital Literacy for All Programme,” the agency stated.

Leveraging youth corps strength

While emphasizing that the initiative would equip every Nigerian citizen with the basic digital skills necessary to thrive in today’s technology-driven world, NITDA said its partnership with the NYSC was to “leverage the energy and reach of corps members nationwide.”

“These young graduates, stationed in various parts of Nigeria, will serve as Champions during their service year, providing training and sensitization on digital skills within the communities they serve.

“The programme will use the existing NYSC structure to kickstart nationwide sensitization and skill-building.

“Corps members will be instrumental in delivering digital literacy training, ensuring that every corner of the country is touched by the programme,” NITDA stated.

It added that the decentralized approach would ensure that even in the most remote areas, the message and benefits of digital literacy would be received.

Backstory

Earlier in June, NITDA announced a strategic partnership with the NYSC after a meeting between the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, and NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Y.D. Ahmed, in Abuja.

According to the NITDA DG, the partnership aligns with the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), aimed at fostering digital literacy and cultivating talent, through the Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Initiative.

He also stated that the partnership aims to train 30 million Nigerians, particularly youth, in digital skills, enabling them to access essential digital services, participate in the digital economy, compete for jobs, and enhance their employability.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, also recently declared that all training programs of the current administration are geared towards ensuring that 90% of Nigerians are digitally literate by 2030.

According to him, part of the initiatives is the ongoing 3 Million Technical Skills (3MTT) through which the government plans to train 3 million Nigerians in digital skills over the next three years.