Nigeria has ascended to become the third-largest debtor to the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) as of June 30, 2024, reflecting a significant increase in the country’s borrowing from the institution.

According to the World Bank’s financial statements, Nigeria’s exposure to the IDA rose by 14.4% from $14.3 billion in the fiscal year (FY) of 2023 to $16.5 billion in FY2024.

This $2.2 billion increase places Nigeria among the top three IDA debtors for the first time, a notable shift from its previous position as the fourth-largest borrower in 2023.

The fiscal year for 2024 runs from July 2023 to June 2024, which means that Nigeria has received at least $2.2 billion from the World Bank under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

This debt is different from any outstanding loan from the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

Other top debtors

Bangladesh remains the largest IDA debtor, with its exposure increasing from $19.3 billion in 2023 to $20.5 billion in 2024. Pakistan follows, maintaining its second position with a stable exposure of $17.9 billion over the same period.

India, which was previously the third-largest borrower in 2023 with $17.9 billion, saw a decrease in its IDA exposure to $15.9 billion in 2024, allowing Nigeria to surpass it.

Other significant IDA borrowers include Ethiopia, whose exposure grew from $11.6 billion in 2023 to $12.2 billion in 2024, and Kenya and Vietnam, both with $12.0 billion in 2024.

These countries, along with Tanzania, Ghana, and Uganda, comprise the top ten IDA debtors, collectively accounting for 63% of the IDA’s total exposure as of June 30, 2024.

What you should know

The International Development Association (IDA) is a key arm of the World Bank, dedicated to providing concessional loans and grants to the world’s poorest countries.

These loans, characterized by low interest rates and long repayment periods, are designed to foster economic growth, reduce inequalities, and improve living conditions in developing countries.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria secured a total of $4.95 billion in loans from the World Bank under Tinubu amid concerns over the country’s rising external debt servicing costs.

However, Nigeria has received only about 16% of these fresh loans.

The World Bank may approve four loan projects totalling $2 billion for Nigeria this year.

Data from the external debt stock report of the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria owes the World Bank a total of $15.59 billion as of March 31, 2024.