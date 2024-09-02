Nollywood continues its global ascent with its latest offering, Tòkunbò, directed by acclaimed actor Ramsey Nouah.

The film has surged into Netflix’s Top 5 movies in 183 countries, capturing significant international attention.

This achievement includes high rankings in key markets such as Argentina and Brazil, further solidifying Nollywood’s growing footprint on the global entertainment stage, according to Flix Patrol, provides VOD charts and streaming ratings worldwide.

Released on August 23, 2024, Tòkunbò is produced by Chris Odeh and showcases a talented cast featuring Gideon Okeke, Chidi Mokeme, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Nobert Young.

Despite its below-average rating on IMDb, the film has managed to captivate audiences worldwide, proving that viewer engagement does not always correlate with critical scores. Categorized as a crime thriller, Tòkunbò marks Nouah’s third directorial effort in recent years, following his successful transitions from acting to directing.

What to know

The narrative of Tòkunbò centers on an ex-car smuggler who is thrust into a high-stakes mission: he has three hours to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captors or face dire consequences for his family. This gripping storyline has resonated with audiences, contributing to the film’s swift rise in popularity on Netflix.

During the film’s premiere, producer Chris Odeh shed light on the inspiration behind the movie’s title, Tòkunbò, which refers to the practice of smuggling used cars into Nigeria. He noted that the name also carries symbolic weight, drawing a parallel with the director’s middle name, Ramsey Tokumbo-Nouah. Odeh revealed that the production budget exceeded $200,000, a significant investment that underscores the ambition and scale of the project despite the logistical challenges encountered during filming.

Nollywood, often heralded as one of the largest film industries globally, continues to make inroads in international markets, particularly with genres like crime, drama, and thrillers that have broad appeal.

More insight

Nouah himself is a celebrated figure in Nigerian cinema, with a prolific career that spans numerous films and television shows. He gained widespread acclaim in 2010 when he won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Figurine. His filmography includes notable titles such as End of the Wicked, Battle of Love, Power of Love, Blood Sisters, and Merry Men, each contributing to his reputation as one of Nollywood’s most versatile talents.

With Tòkunbò, Nouah demonstrates his continued ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with a global audience. The film’s success on Netflix reflects the increasing appetite for African cinema worldwide and highlights Nollywood’s potential to compete on a level playing field with other major film industries. As streaming platforms like Netflix expand their international content libraries, Nollywood’s visibility and influence are poised to grow, paving the way for more diverse and dynamic storytelling from the African continent.