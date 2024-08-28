The Federal Government of Nigeria has commissioned ultra-modern Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinics Fashion, and ICT Hubs in Makurdi, Benue State, stating that it will create 48,000 jobs annually.

The commissioning was performed by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, who emphasized that this gesture is part of the broader initiatives associated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

This was disclosed in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, on August 27, 2024.

Job creation

According to Shettima, “The hub will meet global standards and has the potential to create roughly 48,000 jobs annually in the state.”

The Vice President, represented by Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), stated that the President is committed to supporting Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The official noted: “Today, as we commission this dual-purpose MSME Clinic, we witness two critical truths. First, it demonstrates that our promises to entrepreneurs are not mere rhetoric.

“Secondly, it affirms that the most effective interventions we can achieve as a government arise from strong intergovernmental partnerships. We are delighted to see these projects come to fruition, and I am honoured to be part of this milestone.”

He explained that with over 200 pieces of cutting-edge equipment to support fashion manufacturing and more than 100 ICT devices in the cluster, the hub is equipped to boost production, provide ICT training, and achieve economies of scale.

“It is designed to produce a wide range of fashion items, including military uniforms, school uniforms, and corporate wear, both for Benue State and beyond.

“Beyond providing this cluster, the hub will also house a one-stop shop where MSMEs can engage directly with Federal Government agencies to resolve their regulatory issues,” the official emphasized.

According to the presidency, relevant regulatory agencies such as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), NAFDAC, BOA, ITF, SON, NEPC, SMEDAN, and others will assist entrepreneurs at the facility.

The Vice President acknowledged that MSMEs in Nigeria face numerous challenges but assured of the government’s intervention.

“With a strong resolve to address these challenges, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has provided interventions like the Benue Fashion Hub and other hubs established across the nation.

“These hubs support MSME clusters across various industries, including fashion and textiles, leather, ICT, agriculture, and cold storage facilities. We look forward to establishing additional clusters for mechanic cities, printing, barber shops, shoemaking, and wellness later this year,” he stated.

What the Benue Governor said

Reacting to the development, the state governor, Rev. Fr. Alia, was quoted as saying that the project represents more than just infrastructure; it embodies our collective vision for a prosperous, creative, and empowered Benue State.

He expressed appreciation to VP Shettima for visiting the state.

He said: “Your visit to Benue State for the second time in less than six months is a testament to the partnership between Benue State and the federal government, and we deeply appreciate it.

“The Benue State fashion hub, which is your initiative and a gift to the state, is a cornerstone of our administration’s agenda to promote creativity, foster innovation, create employment, and provide opportunities for our people.”