French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted to the arrest of Russian Telegram founder Pavel Durov on French soil.

The French President explained that the arrest was part of an ongoing judicial process and had no political inclinations whatsoever.

Macron reiterated that France is committed to freedom of expression and communication and also praises the spirit of entrepreneurship.

The French president took to his X page to react to the arrest which has hugged the headlines since Saturday disparaging what he calls false information about the entire saga.

“I have seen false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov. France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so.

In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights.

It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law. The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter.” Macron stated.

The statement by Macron sparked a flurry of reactions from the global community including influential voices like Elon Musk.

Elon Musk in response to the statement by the French president demanded more explanation on the reason behind Pavel Durov’s arrest.

“It would be helpful to the global public to understand more details about why he was arrested” Musk Tweeted.

Russia and UAE Intervene

Following the arrest of Pavel Durov, The Russian embassy in France made frantic attempts to access Pavel Durov but it was futile. The embassy released a statement alleging that the French authorities were making it difficult to access Pavel Durov.

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry also said in a statement today that it was closely following the situation on the ground.

“The UAE has submitted a request to the Government of the French Republic to provide him with all the necessary consular services in an urgent manner,” the Ministry’s communication directors said.

What to Know

According to a statement by the Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris Durov’s arrest was part of a cybercrime investigation where he is alleged to have offered cryptology services.

According to the French prosecutors, Durov can be held in police custody until August 28. Telegram his creation commands a staggering 800 million users and is currently leading a massive adoption of Web 3 through its integration of Web 3 into its social media app.