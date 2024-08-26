President Bola Tinubu has appointed new Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed was announced as the new Director-General of the NIA, to replace Rufai Abubakar.

Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi was appointed as the new Director-General of the DSS.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, on August 26, 2024.

Tinubu’s expectations

According to the statement, President Tinubu expects that the new security chiefs will work assiduously to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results.

He charged them to bring their experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The President thanks the outgoing Directors-General of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the nation while wishing them success in their future endeavours,” the statement partly reads.

Brief profile

According to the presidency, Ambassador Mohammed has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995.

He had served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja.

The new DSS Director-General, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, rose through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service.

He had, at various times, served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.

The new appointments follow the resignation of the previous NIA and DSS chiefs.