The North Central zone reported the highest average domestic airfares in Nigeria in July 2024, reaching N102,139.71 for a single journey on designated routes.

This figure surpassed the national average of N98,561.74 and was the highest among the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, according to the Transport Fare Watch report for July 2024 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The average airfare in the North Central zone saw a significant increase of 20.10% from June 2024, when it was N85,047.73, and a substantial 33.77% rise compared to July 2023, which had an average of N76,357.14.

Following closely, the North East zone recorded the second-highest average airfare at N101,141.22 in July 2024. This represents a 12.80% increase from the previous month and a 25.02% rise from the same period last year.

The South-South zone came in third, with an average airfare of N97,757.55. This amount was 8.77% higher than the N80,083.33 reported in June 2024 and 22.07% above the average from July 2023.

Next, the South West zone had an average airfare of N96,917.80, reflecting a 5.19% month-on-month increase and a 22.94% rise compared to the previous year’s figures.

The North West zone had the lowest average airfare among the six zones, at N96,352.82, while the South East zone was slightly higher at N96,487.44.

More insight

The NBS report for July 2024 also provided a comprehensive overview of domestic flight costs across Nigeria based on the state level, revealing significant variations.

Benue State topped the list with the highest average airfare, reaching N105,505.26. It was closely followed by Edo State, with an average of N105,171.71, and Adamawa State, which recorded an average of N105,171.67.

Several other states also reported notably high average airfares. Bayelsa State had an average of N104,980.78, while Bauchi State’s average was N104,555.56. Nasarawa State was not far behind, with an average of N104,255.05.

Additionally, Taraba State’s average airfare stood at N102,893.94. Osun State followed with an average of N102,880.50, and both Niger and Kwara States reported the same average of N102,893.96. Abuja, the nation’s capital, had an average of N102,753.

In contrast, several states experienced significantly lower average airfares. Jigawa State recorded the lowest average at N87,493.89. This was followed by Cross River State, with an average of N90,049.44.

Ondo State had an average airfare of N90,893.94, and Akwa Ibom State’s average was N91,944.44. Imo State recorded an average of N92,227.22, while Oyo State had an average of N93,911.72. Kaduna State was close behind with an average of N93,171.67, and Borno State had an average of N93,893.89.