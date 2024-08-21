Care Forum Wales (CFW) has expressed concerns regarding recent changes to UK immigration rules, which they believe are making it increasingly difficult for individuals coming to the UK to work in the care sector to bring their families with them.

According to BBC News, a representative body for care homes has indicated that the changes could lead to the closure of more care homes in Wales.

“More care homes in Wales could close due to changes to the UK government’s immigration rules,” the representative said.

The situation is critical at Cartref Bryn Bryn Yr Eglwys, a care home in Pentrefoelas, which relies on foreign workers due to a lack of local applicants.

The Current Situation

A care home manager reported that local interest in care sector jobs is insufficient, forcing reliance on foreign workers. The UK government has stated its intent to reduce immigration levels and to focus on training more domestic workers.

However, the impact of these changes appears to be problematic, as the care sector remains heavily dependent on international staff.

Recent statistics reveal an 80% drop in applications for UK visas to work in the care sector in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. In 2023, applications had increased from 58% in 2022 to 75% in 2023.

Since March, new restrictions have prevented individuals moving to the UK to work in the care sector from bringing their families.

Cartref Bryn Yr Eglwys, located in Conwy county in the UK, has indicated its dependency on overseas staff due to the lack of local candidates.

Manager Meryl Welsby noted difficulties in recruiting locally and criticized the new restrictions for exacerbating staffing challenges.

Welsby stated, “We’ve been trying to recruit locally for years, but no one applies for the jobs. No one wants to work weekends or nights, and it’s not attractive.”

She questioned where they would find workers if they could not recruit from abroad.

Kim Ombler, a care home owner in Anglesey and spokesperson for Care Forum Wales, warned that the new rules could lead to significant problems, including the potential closure of care homes if both international and local recruitment fail.

CFW also highlighted issues with the sponsorship process for care workers. The UK government has asserted that its plan to reduce immigration involves balancing immigration policies with labour market and skills development to grow the domestic workforce.

But it appears the desired effect is not taking hold, as the system relies heavily on foreign workers’ input.

What To Know

A Welsh government spokesperson acknowledged the ongoing challenge of recruiting and retaining staff in social care and expressed concerns about the Conservative government’s decision to limit dependents of care workers; noting that there is insufficient data to confirm the trend’s impact.

The spokesperson welcomed the UK government’s commitment to engaging with devolved administrations on these issues.