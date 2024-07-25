The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has revealed it has disbursed N440 billion and delivered approximately 39,000 new homes under the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme since its re-establishment in 1993.

This achievement was highlighted by the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr. Shehu Osidi, during his presentation at the 18th Africa International Housing Show in Abuja.

His presentation, titled “Financing the Housing We Need: A New Dawn at FMBN as an Institutional Enabler,” detailed the bank’s accomplishments in housing finance.

Osidi noted that, in addition to the N440 billion disbursed and the 39,000 new homes delivered, FMBN has provided around 25,500 mortgages and extended over 120,000 micro-housing loans, all offered under a single-digit interest rate lending regime.

“Since its re-establishment in 1993, the Bank has delivered about 39,000 new homes, about 25,500 mortgages and over 120,000 micro housing loans, all within a single-digit interest rate lending regime.

“Under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme, it has registered 26,350 organisations and over 5.8 million cumulative contributors with over 1 million accounting for the self-employed sector.

“The Bank has disbursed the cumulative of N440 billion under its various loan windows to drive affordable housing finance for the Nigerian economy,” Osidi said.

Additionally, the FMBN Managing Director disclosed that in compliance with the provisions of the National Housing Fund Act, the bank has refunded N84.8 billion to 492,604 contributors who exited the scheme.

More insights

Highlighting more achievements of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Osidi noted the recovery of N12 billion from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

This recovery was part of the N19 billion in wrongful deductions of National Housing Fund (NHF) contributions, which had been previously misconstrued as revenue under the 40% deduction regime. He further mentioned that FMBN continues to engage with relevant authorities to halt these deductions and recover the remaining balance of the trapped NHF funds.

Additionally, he explained that FMBN has expanded its loan products from mortgage financing to include housing construction, micro-housing financing, and rent-to-own options. New additions such as Home Improvement and Rent Assistance loans specifically target the non-salaried informal sector.

Osidi highlighted that the bank’s clientele now includes primary mortgage banks, real estate developers, housing cooperatives, and individual NHF contributors. Despite modest numbers, he emphasized that FMBN remains a key player in the housing sector.

He also outlined the executive management’s seven-point agenda, which focuses on enhancing automation, promoting cost efficiency, improving credit quality, effective project management, and expanding strategic partnerships to transform FMBN into a responsive and reliable institution.