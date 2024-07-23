Nollywood’s latest movie, “What About Us,” written and produced by Emmanuel Iren, the lead Pastor of Celebration Church Global, has risen to the top of the Nigerian box office, amassing N53.5 million in just 11 days.

The film, which premiered July 12, has maintained the No.1 spot, outperforming Hollywood’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” according to data from the Nigerian Box Office.

“What About Us” has recorded 13,000 admissions, representing the total number of tickets sold for screenings.

Over the past weekend alone, the film earned N18.6 million, reflecting a modest 29% drop from the previous weekend. In contrast, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” garnered N18.1 million, bringing its cumulative total to N427.1 million with 94,000 admissions.

Initial box office data indicates that “What About Us” grossed N24.6 million in its first three days, reaching N34.7 million by July 18. This marks an impressive debut for Pastor Iren as an executive producer. The film, directed by Kayode Kasum, features a star-studded cast including Kunle Remi, Uzor Arukwe, Folu Storms, Teniola Aladese, Aeyi Awolowo, Marycolette Unamka, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

What you should know

Distributed by Filmoneng, “What About Us” adds to the growing success of locally produced Nollywood films, particularly those by first-time producers. For instance, Eniola Ajao’s debut production, “Ajakaju,” recorded N250 million at the Nigerian box office before premiering on Amazon Prime.

Other films currently performing well at the Nigerian box office include “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which has grossed N124 million, and the newly released “Twisters,” which recently achieved a N12 million opening.

The improved performance of Nollywood films can be attributed to a significant increase in cinema admissions and box office revenue in the first half of 2024. Admissions have risen by 63% compared to 2023, with 619,441 tickets sold versus 380,225 last year. Box office revenue has surged by 148%, from N900 million in 2023 to N2.2 billion in 2024. Nollywood films now account for 51.7% of total admissions and 48.2% of total box office revenue.

This upward trend suggests a potentially record-breaking year for Nollywood, contingent on the performance of releases in Q4 and December 2024. Already, the Nigerian box office has exceeded N5 billion in revenue, with an average ticket price of N3,900.

The success of “What About Us” shows a progressive appeal for Nollywood productions, highlighting the industry’s potential to compete with international releases. As the Nigerian film industry continues to evolve, the achievements of films like “What About Us” and “Ajakaju” set a new benchmark for future productions.