Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, introduces its revolutionary 720-degree (720°) SphereTech Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

This groundbreaking advancement aims to transform user experiences by significantly enhancing the versatility and reliability of NFC applications on mobile devices.

With its expanded signal coverage and unmatched stability, this innovative technology ensures smooth, seamless performance from any angle, setting a new standard for NFC functionality.

While current NFC technology enables mobile payments and transit access, it often results in transaction failures and user frustration, particularly in crowded or fast-paced environments where precise alignment is necessary for successful interactions, which can be cumbersome and unreliable.

Infinix’s Industry-Leading 720° SphereTech NFC technology is designed to tackle these limitations by offering a revolutionary improvement, eliminating the need for precise alignment. “Our commitment to innovation and understanding user needs has driven us to create a solution that not only enhances functionality but also provides unparalleled security and convenience for our users. The 720° SphereTech NFC significantly improves the mobile experience in NFC applications, offering seamless, reliable, and secure interactions from multiple angles[1]”, said Li Cao, Senior Manager, NFC Department of Infinix.

This technology comes with three major breakthroughs in spatial layout, signal compatibility, and material type configuration. The enhanced design ensures superior integration, while the improved signal range and strength guarantee optimal performance. Similarly, the use of optimized materials further boosts reliability and efficiency. This proprietary, self-developed patent has increased the card reading area by 200%[2] and doubled the signal range.

Furthermore, Infinix’s 720° SphereTech NFC technology is the first to support reading and tapping cards from three sides of the mobile device, such as the front, top, and back, achieving a 100%[3] signal range improvement compared to the existing 360° NFC technology, which only reads cards from the back. This innovation also allows users to read and tap at different angles, providing unparalleled convenience and functionality.

User Convenience and Security

The Infinix’s 720° SphereTech NFC technology offers transformative benefits with its comprehensive coverage, doubling the range of conventional NFC to ensure stability from any direction and significantly reducing transaction failures. This technology excels in busy public spaces by overcoming angle limitations for smoother and more reliable interactions. Its advanced security features set a new standard with the capability to remotely disable NFC functions on lost or stolen devices. This feature offers users peace of mind, knowing that their personal data and financial information remain protected, even if the physical device is compromised.

A New Standard for NFC Technology

Infinix is set to revolutionize NFC technology by addressing its key limitations and unlocking its full potential. This innovation will create a new generation of mobile services that are more intuitive and effortless for users. Infinix’s 720° SphereTech NFC technology demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering meaningful innovation and enhancing user experiences.

Stay tuned for more updates as this groundbreaking technology will be available on Infinix’s upcoming devices.