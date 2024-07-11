Fintech giant, Flutterwave and Dangote Group have been named as members of the Milken Institute’s Africa Leaders Business Council.

The newly formed council comprises influential thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from various sectors, including business, technology, finance, sustainability, and innovation.

According to a statement from the institute, the council aims to deepen the Institute’s network and engagement across Africa.

Their collective expertise aims to provide valuable insights into Africa’s dynamic business environment, supporting the Institute’s efforts to deepen engagement across the continent.

Together with other members of the Council, Flutterwave and Dangote Group are poised to play pivotal roles in advancing the Institute’s initiatives, leveraging their extensive reach and influence to foster sustainable economic growth and innovation within Africa and beyond.

Why Flutterwave and Dangote were selected

MIlken Institute identified the key roles the two Nigerian companies have been playing in the African continent as business leaders.

“Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, plays a pivotal role in enabling global multinationals such as Uber, to expand seamlessly into African markets. Additionally, Flutterwave facilitates remittances from the African diaspora worldwide, supporting family, business, and other needs.

“Dangote Group is the largest manufacturing conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest in Africa, with interest in oil and gas, cement, sugar, salt etc.,” the Institute stated.

Commenting on Flutterwave’s selection as a member of the Council, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, said:

“Flutterwave’s role in facilitating seamless market entry for global enterprises into Africa, alongside empowering local businesses, perfectly complements the Milken Institute’s focus on leveraging technology and expertise to drive sustainable economic growth across the continent.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Institute to foster innovation and inclusive development in Africa.”

Other Members of the Council

According to the Institute, other members of the Council include:

Africa Investment Forum

BES

CrossBoundary Group

Lateral Frontiers VC

Lions Head Global Partners

Prosper Africa

Proxima Legal

RisCura

Sabi

Symbion Power

Tofino Capital

Ubuntu Group

Unified State Group

Women’s World Banking

YAATRA Ventures

Milken Institute said the establishment of the Africa Leaders Business Council reinforces its commitment to Africa, aligning with its strategic expansion across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Vice President leading the international program at the Milken Institute, stated that

“Amidst the rapidly intensifying geopolitical landscape, and given its tremendous demographic potential, Africa is poised to play an increasingly pivotal role in the global economy.

Africa’s innovation and ingenuity are unparalleled, positioning the continent to play a pivotal role in the global economy. Our Council will provide crucial guidance on navigating regional challenges and addressing global issues such as climate change, health, and energy transition.”

Lacey further disclosed that scheduled events aimed at mobilizing the council encompass a private investor dialogue coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly, a policy roundtable in Nigeria focusing on debt sustainability pathways, participation in the upcoming Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit in December, alongside a series of curated webinars and tailored in-person and virtual discussions.

What you should know

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life.

With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, the Institute brings together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next.